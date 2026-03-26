LiTime Launches World’s First 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini RV Lithium Battery, Delivering Full 200Ah Capacity in Group 31 Size

San Francisco, California, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the lifestyle inside recreational vehicles continues to grow in popularity worldwide, travelers are powering more onboard devices — from microwaves and refrigerators to coffee machines and Starlink terminals — driving higher energy demand. For many, traditional 100Ah RV batteries can no longer keep up, while 200Ah capacity has become the new norm. However, most 200Ah batteries are bulky and consume valuable cabin space.

To meet this challenge, LiTime has introduced the world’s first 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini RV Lithium Battery , achieving a full 200Ah capacity within a near-Group 31 form factor — just 0.6 inches taller than the BCI Group 31 standard. The 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini reduces size by 41% compared with a standard 12v 200ah lifepo4 battery and by 48% versus a traditional lead-acid battery, yet offers twice the usable capacity, freeing up space for a more efficient RV setup.





200Ah Lithium Battery in Group 31 Space to Free Up RV Interior





The LiTime 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini measures 13.11 × 6.93 × 10.04 inches (including terminal height) and fits standard group 31 battery tray. As the first battery with high energy density to achieve 200Ah in this compact footprint, it delivers double the usable energy of a comparable deep cycle lead acid battery — providing longer runtime and better endurance for RV owners.

For Class B RV or compact RVs, the space-saving design allows flexible installation under seats, beds, cabinets, or storage compartments. In larger vehicles, users can reallocate the saved space to other equipment or storage, keeping interiors neat and functional.

“We continue to focus on the evolving energy demands of RV users,” a LiTime spokesperson said. “Through higher energy density and thoughtful design, we aim to deliver both capacity and convenience in limited space.”





EV-Grade Battery Cells for Extended Life and Safety

In terms of cell technology, the 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini adopts Super EV-grade LiFePO₄ cells, delivering over 6,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge (DOD) and a lifespan of up to 10 years. This performance is enabled by high-specification materials and structural design at the cell level: PE+ceramic-coated separators that interrupt reactions during early thermal runaway; optimized electrolytes that remain stable under high voltage without decomposing; and reinforced cathodes treated with nano-scale protective layers to significantly reduce structural degradation during cycling, enhancing long-term stability from the inside out.

By comparison, some similar products on the market that claim 6,000 cycles are typically tested at 80% DOD. Achieving the same cycle life at a much greater depth of discharge highlights the advantages of Super EV-grade cells in terms of consistency, stability, and durability. The extended cycle life allows the battery to better withstand frequent-use scenarios, reducing replacement frequency and helping users lower long-term operating and maintenance costs.



The cells also maintain stable discharge performance in low-temperature environments, delivering roughly 20% higher output than many mainstream alternatives and improving reliability in challenging conditions.





Multifunction Design Enhances the RV Lifestyles

Beyond compact size and cell performance, the 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini integrates multiple protection and management features. It includes low-temperature protection for safe discharge down to –20°C (–4°F), a 200A professional-grade BMS supporting 200A continuous output and 1,000A peak discharge for one second, and Bluetooth 5.0 for real-time monitoring via the LiTime App.

Certified to FCC, CE, RoHS, and UN38.3 standards and compliant with UL 1973, the 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini also comes with a five-year warranty, ensuring long-term performance and reliability.

The compact yet powerful design extends beyond RVs — it is equally suited for marine propulsion and onboard storage, offering stable, high-power output in space-constrained environments.

Driving High-Density RV Power and Sustainable Outdoor Living

By introducing the high-energy-density 12V 200Ah Xtra-Mini, LiTime gives RV owners with growing power needs and tight installation space a smart upgrade option while expanding its Mini product lineup . Industry experts highlight that high energy density design—like the Xtra-Mini's ability to pack 200Ah into a near-Group 31 footprint—is now a defining trend in RV battery development, boosting user experience and driving next-gen energy system upgrades in compact RVs.

As one of the most broadly positioned lithium battery brands in terms of voltage platforms and functional configurations, LiTime stands by its brand promise of “Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations,” maintaining a user-centric approach to developing reliable lithium battery solutions for diverse outdoor scenarios. At the same time, LiTime is actively accelerating the transition of outdoor energy from traditional fuel-based systems to lithium-powered systems, helping to build a more sustainable outdoor lifestyle and working with the next generation to protect the natural environment and ecological systems.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO4 power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit： www.litime.com

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