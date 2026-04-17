LiTime Debuts at ISC West 2026, Showcasing Lithium Battery Solutions for Security Power Systems

San Francisco, California, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime , a leading LiFePO4 battery manufacturer, showcased its latest lithium energy solutions for security system batteries and surveillance system applications at ISC West 2026 in Las Vegas this March. As one of North America’s most influential security trade shows, ISC West 2026 gathered industry professionals and solution providers, serving as a key platform for exploring evolving security infrastructure trends.

During the three-day ISC West 2026 event, LiTime, as a dedicated lithium battery-focused exhibitor, attracted strong industry attention and reached a broad professional audience through livestream engagement. On-site demonstrations focused on real-world remote surveillance trailer applications, where system integrators must ensure continuous and stable operation in off-grid environments. In these scenarios, the reliability and maintainability of the security system battery are critical to overall system performance. LiTime’s energy solutions further demonstrated the practical feasibility of lithium-based systems in real-world applications, while continuing to attract growing attention from industry players.





Two Core System Energy Solutions: Addressing Real Challenges in Security Power Supply

Remote surveillance trailers are widely deployed in highway construction, traffic management, retail parking lots, construction sites, large-scale events, and emergency response scenarios, where they play a critical role in public safety and asset protection. In real-world deployments, system integrators often face challenges such as limited wiring conditions, unstable power access, or no grid connection at all. At the same time, these systems must operate continuously 24/7 while supporting functions such as night vision, motion detection, and wireless communication, placing higher demands on overall system reliability and manageability.

Harsh environmental conditions—including extreme temperatures, rain, and dust—further expose the limitations of traditional lead-acid solutions, particularly in terms of lifespan, voltage stability, and maintenance frequency. Over time, these limitations make it difficult to meet the requirements for continuous operation and low maintenance in modern security system battery applications.

As a result, industry demand is shifting from deploying standalone battery units to adopting integrated energy systems that are more stable, scalable, and easier to deploy and manage. Structured and expandable solutions are increasingly becoming a key component in remote surveillance trailers and broader security infrastructure projects.





To address these challenges, LiTime introduced two system-level solutions based on 24V and 48V platforms, designed for batteries for security cameras and remote surveillance trailer applications.

The 24V platform, currently the most widely used in mobile surveillance systems, is built around the 24V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery , combined with LiTime inverters and a 30A MPPT 12V/24V solar charge controller . The system supports real-time monitoring via the LiTime Bluetooth app and can integrate with the Victron energy management system for comprehensive data visibility and control. It is certified under FCC, CE, RoHS, and UN38.3 standards, meeting safety requirements for outdoor use.

For higher-demand scenarios, LiTime presented a 48V (51.2V) 100Ah Smart ComFlex Lithium Battery paired with a 48V 5kW split-phase all-in-one inverter charger . This integrated configuration reduces wiring and installation complexity while enabling centralized system management. The battery supports data visualization through a dedicated display and can connect to Victron systems for synchronized monitoring. The solution is also scalable, supporting longer runtime and larger deployments for demanding security system battery applications.





Across both solutions, LiTime emphasized four core advantages:

Pre-matched, one-stop system configurations that reduce setup complexity

Multi-voltage platforms compatible with mainstream surveillance systems and batteries for a remote surveillance trailer

Certified safety and system-level management for stable operation in harsh environments

OTA upgrade capability supported via Bluetooth, enabling remote software updates and functional optimization to enhance long-term system flexibility

Two Technology Drivers: Key Breakthroughs from Low Temperature to System Communication

In security power supply scenarios, environmental adaptability and system management capabilities are key factors affecting overall reliability. LiTime has made targeted technological developments around these two core areas.

In terms of environmental adaptability, LiHeat™ intelligent dual-mode self-heating technology addresses charging challenges in low-temperature environments and provides an energy utilization strategy better suited for off-grid security scenarios. Through plug-in heating mode, the system prioritizes the use of surplus external renewable energy, such as solar power, to heat the battery, raising it to a safe charging temperature range and maximizing system runtime stability. When external energy is insufficient, LiHeat™ switches to self-heating mode, using the battery’s own energy to ensure charging capability and a continuous power supply under low-temperature conditions.





In terms of battery communication, LiTime’s T5.0 technology is built on its self-developed Smart T5.0 BMS and native CAN communication interface, enabling deep integration between the battery and Victron energy management systems. The battery synchronizes key operational data—including voltage, current, and temperature—and dynamically adjusts charge and discharge strategies. Remote monitoring and historical data tracking provide greater visibility for operators, simplifying maintenance for large-scale batteries for security system deployments.





Looking Ahead: Continuously Building Security Energy Capabilities

Feedback from ISC West 2026 indicates that the transition from lead-acid to lithium-based security system battery solutions is accelerating. In both remote surveillance trailers and fixed installations, lithium batteries are gaining traction due to improved stability, longer lifespan, and reduced maintenance requirements.

LiTime said it will continue to focus on application-driven innovation in sectors such as security, optimizing product design, and system integration to better meet diverse project needs. As energy and security technologies converge, the company aims to deliver more efficient and reliable solutions, strengthening its position in next-generation security system battery and energy system solutions.

Learn More

Visit: www.litime.com

Subscribe:

https://www.facebook.com/litimepower

https://www.instagram.com/litimepower/

https://www.youtube.com/@litimepower

https://www.linkedin.com/company/79356544/admin/dashboard/

About LiTime

LiTime is a global provider of integrated lithium energy storage solutions, delivering battery systems, inverters, and all-in-one power solutions for mobility, industrial, and mission-critical applications worldwide. Our solutions are widely used in RVs and marine vessels, low-speed electric vehicles, industrial and agricultural equipment, warehousing & logistics systems, medical devices, and security infrastructure, supporting both mobile and stationary energy demands.



