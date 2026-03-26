LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

26 March 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

2025 Annual Report and Accounts and 2026 Notice of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R the Company has submitted today the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 and the 2026 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Form of Proxy to the National Storage Mechanism, and it will be available for inspection shortly in unedited full text at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 can be viewed on the Company's website at https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/results-reports-presentations and 2026 Notice of Annual General Meeting can be viewed on the Company's website at https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information

The AGM will be held at 90 Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 4EZ on Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 11.00am.

Enquiries:

Jess Petrie

Group Head of Corporate Governance t: 01634 848 944

Investor relations t: 01634 848 944

Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk

Brunswick t: 020 7404 5959

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.