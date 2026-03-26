Cogility Named in Everest Group Innovation Watch for AI-Powered Decision Intelligence

IRVINE, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility Software Corporation, a leader in trusted AI-powered decision intelligence software for augmented decision support, today announced that Cogynt/Cogynt.ai is included as a Fast Follower in the Everest Group Innovation Watch for AI-Powered Decision Intelligence 2026. This recognition places Cogility alongside industry giants such as IBM and Palantir due to the innovations in decision intelligence.

The Everest Group Innovation Watch report evaluates companies based on their market performance, maturity, scale, partnerships, and investments. Cogility was acknowledged for its contributions to the Decision Intelligence ecosystem through Cogynt.ai, and its trusted AI continuous intelligence capabilities.

Inside Cogility's Cogynt.ai Decision Intelligence Platform

Designed for both analysts and executive decision makers, Cogynt.ai delivers a fully integrated suite of capabilities that simplify and accelerate high-consequence decision making:

Expert AI (HCEP) Behavioral Analytics: Build and execute complex behavioral profiles using no-code modeling that mirrors the way human experts think — continuously assessing risk and risk decay over time at machine speed.

Continuous Intelligence: Process structured and unstructured data in near real-time, enabling predictive situational awareness that anticipates emerging threats before they escalate.

Composable AI: Combine Expert AI with large language models to deliver critical insights that are evidence-based, explainable and auditable.

Decision Support: A single pane of glass for investigative analysis, case management, team collaboration, and configurable decision workflows.

Together, these capabilities enable analysts and decision makers to shift from a reactive posture to a proactive one — shrinking the haystack to surface the signals that matter most, faster and with greater confidence. Cogynt.ai's scalable architecture allows organizations to ingest vast data streams, model sophisticated behavioral patterns, and proactively react with actionable intelligence — all within a platform proven and operationalized for government agencies.

Achieving Decision Advantage at Enterprise Scale

"Our mission is to deliver the most advanced and enterprise-scale Decision Intelligence Platform — one that provides decision advantage over the competition," said Stuart Booth, Chief Operating Officer of Cogility Software Corp.

"Trusted AI capabilities are key for organizations to make informed decisions. We have renamed our Cogynt decision intelligence platform to Cogynt.ai to highlight what’s to come in our future roadmap. Customers need a platform that fuses real-time data, predicts intent, and enables informed analyst decisions.”

The Shift from Reactive Monitoring to Predictive Intelligence

AI-powered Decision Intelligence applications are reshaping how enterprises approach risk and compliance. Organizations are moving away from rule-based detection towards platforms capable of continuously modeling complex threat landscapes and anticipating what will happen next.

This transformation addresses the fundamental limitations of legacy monitoring tools that generate noise without context and leave analysts overwhelmed rather than equipped for increasing risks.

Cogynt.ai plays a pivotal role in this shift by providing a configurable, scalable framework that allows organizations to model any risk or opportunity domain, adapt rapidly to changing threat environments, and make highly informed decisions without sacrificing speed or auditability.

Drive Real Outcomes with Cogynt.ai

Organizations across government agencies, financial services, critical infrastructure, and enterprise security are turning to Cogynt.ai to operationalize decision intelligence — reducing analyst fatigue, accelerating investigations, and getting left of harm before threats materialize.

Media Contact: Stuart Booth, sbooth@cogility.com

About Cogility Software

Cogility is a leading decision intelligence company pioneering trusted AI-powered continuous intelligence for government and commercial organizations. Founded in 2019, Cogility has a proven track record serving government agencies and enterprise organizations requiring high confidence decisioning at scale.



Cogility's Decision Intelligence Platform, Cogynt.ai, transforms massive, diverse data streams into predictive, explainable, and auditable insights — empowering organizations to shift from reactive to proactive in high-consequence environments. Cogynt.ai delivers decision advantage through patented Expert AI Hierarchical Complex Event Processing (HCEP), no-code model authoring, and cloud-scale streaming analytics — enabling analysts and decision makers to get left of harm or ahead of opportunity. Customers rely on Cogynt.ai to solve complex decision support challenges across insider risk management, national security, financial services, fraud, waste and abuse, and critical infrastructure protection. To learn more, visit www.cogility.com.

