Atolio and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Secure, AI-Powered Search Platform to the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atolio, the private AI-powered platform for enterprise search, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Atolio’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s secure, AI-powered search and intelligence platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

As demand intensifies for AI-driven productivity, this partnership enables Government agencies and Public Sector clients to embrace AI-powered enterprise search safely through Atolio’s military-grade platform and Carahsoft’s procurement and partner ecosystem.

Mission-Critical Agency Support

Public Sector organizations face the unique challenge of unlocking value from internal data while operating under strict security, compliance and deployment constraints. As a result, traditional SaaS solutions are often not viable options for these agencies.

Atolio was purpose-built to provide a highly secure, entirely self-hosted enterprise search platform that leverages Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to streamline knowledge discovery. By surfacing permission-aware, contextually relevant insights from siloed internal data, Atolio directly boosts Public Sector productivity and service delivery without compromising on any security requirements.

Inter-departmental collaboration is crucial in the Public Sector, where silos often impede information sharing. Atolio eliminates these barriers by aggregating data from diverse sources, allowing employees to quickly identify internal subject matter experts and foster more effective problem-solving and decision velocity.

Through this partnership, Government agencies can now procure Atolio to power secure, permission-aware search and AI inside their own environments, whether on-premise, in a Government cloud or in air-gapped Kubernetes deployments.

“The Public Sector operates with unprecedented volumes of data across highly sensitive environments,” said David Lanstein, Co-founder and CEO at Atolio. “By partnering with Carahsoft, we are providing agencies with a way to modernize knowledge access and leverage AI-powered search – all while maintaining absolute control over their data and ensuring that information is delivered to the right people in seconds, not days.”

Key Capabilities for Government Agencies

Atolio is an AI-powered enterprise search platform designed for large organizations operating in complex, security-sensitive environments.

Key capabilities include:

Fully Self-Hosted Deployments : Support for on-premise or self-hosted infrastructure.

: Support for on-premise or self-hosted infrastructure. Permission-Aware Security : Native document-level access controls enforced at the index layer.

: Native document-level access controls enforced at the index layer. Unified AI Workspace : A combination of fast, metadata-rich search and conversational AI.

: A combination of fast, metadata-rich search and conversational AI. Platform-Agnostic AI : Flexibility for clients to use their LLM of choice and bring their own license keys.

: Flexibility for clients to use their LLM of choice and bring their own license keys. Proven Reliability : A solution already trusted in regulated environments, including global financial institutions and the U.S. Air Force.

: A solution already trusted in regulated environments, including global financial institutions and the U.S. Air Force. Customizable Security: Tailored workflows and security protocols to safeguard sensitive information.





These capabilities make Atolio a strong fit for agencies seeking to modernize knowledge access and drive operational efficiency – all while maintaining full control over their data.

“Carahsoft, alongside our reseller partners, is pleased to add Atolio to our portfolio of innovative AI solutions,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “This partnership allows our shared Government customers to access a secure, scalable search platform that addresses the critical need for data sovereignty and mission-critical intelligence.”

Looking Forward

Together, Atolio and Carahsoft enable Public Sector organizations to utilize AI responsibly – at scale, securely and within their existing environments. This collaboration helps agencies unlock the full value of their internal knowledge while meeting the highest standards for security and compliance.

About Atolio

Atolio is a robust AI-powered enterprise search and knowledge discovery platform that helps employees find information across internal siloes and stacks of tools. With an emphasis on on-prem, highly secure, and permission-aware discovery, Atolio’s mission is to unlock all of the immense value that’s trapped in organizational knowledge and internal systems to help enterprises run better businesses. To learn more, visit atolio.com .

Contact

Morgan Davies, Head of Partnerships

(520) 444-1703

morgan@atolio.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com