Circana Announces Ranking Report on U.S. Restaurants for 2026

Chicago, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana LLC today released its 2026 Definitive U.S. Restaurant Ranking Report. The eighth edition of the report offers an in-depth look at the brands shaping the future of the foodservice industry, revealing key consumer spending trends, category performance, and growth drivers.

In 2025, consumer spending at restaurants grew by 3% year over year. Consumers collectively spent $1 million at restaurants every minute, and an impressive 99.7% of the U.S. adult population visited a top 50 restaurant during the year. This continued growth occurred despite a landscape of uncertainty marked by economic disruptions, weather events, and shifting consumer habits.

"Restaurant operators proved they are highly adaptable and innovative in navigating the widespread uncertainty of 2025," said David Portalatin, senior vice president and food industry advisor for Circana. "Those who maintain that forward-thinking, resilient mindset in 2026 will continue to find success and drive industry growth."

To qualify for the top 50, a restaurant must achieve annual consumer spending exceeding $1.41 billion. Collectively, the top 50 restaurants account for 61% of the entire restaurant industry’s spending, despite representing only 24% of all restaurant locations. The list features 35 quick-service restaurants, 10 casual dining establishments, and five midscale chains, with the quick-service hamburger category remaining the most prominent.

The top three restaurants — McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A — sit alone at the top, separated from the rest of the industry by a wide margin. Together, these three giants generated over $107 billion, accounting for 32% of the top 50’s total consumer spending. Beyond the top three, the list saw notable movement since last year, with Chili's jumping eight spots to become the largest casual dining chain and Shake Shack entering the top 50 for the first time.





Methodology

The Definitive Restaurant Ranking leverages multiple data products and services from Circana’s research portfolio. Estimates for the 2026 report are anchored on CREST®, using data from the 12 months ending December 2025. CREST is Circana’s flagship study of consumer purchases of restaurant-prepared meals, snacks, and beverages. Location counts are sourced from Circana’s ReCount® service, a census of foodservice operators.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



