Global AI Deploys Enterprise Agentic AI Platform with Major European Insurer

Enterprise Deployment in Regulated Market Validates Platform Execution and Supports Expansion Opportunity Across Multiple Markets

New York, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), agentic products and solutions, today announced the enterprise deployment of an agentic automated invoice processing solution for a leading European insurance group, representing a live, production implementation within a highly regulated financial environment.

Global AI’s Agentic AI products automated the full invoice processing workflow, including ingestion, processing, and system integration, and operate on a scheduled basis with multiple daily processing cycles. The platform is currently processing live invoices and provides full auditability of each processing run, reducing operational risk and eliminating reliance on manual processes.

Following the successful implementation, Global AI and the client are in active discussions regarding a potential expansion into additional operational areas.

If implemented, the next phase would represent a significant expansion of the engagement, extending Global AI’s role into service-critical insurance workflows.

The Company believes this engagement reflects its ability to deliver measurable results in regulated environments and to expand client relationships through successful execution.

Darko Horvat, Chairman and CEO of Global AI, commented, “This deployment demonstrates our ability to deliver reliable, production-grade AI products and solutions in highly regulated environments. We are solving critical operational challenges while maintaining the control and traceability required by enterprise clients. Importantly, we believe this positions us to significantly scale our presence within this client and replicate our model across the broader European insurance market.”

About Global AI Inc.

Global AI is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) agentic products and solutions. Its enterprise grade Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI products that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.global.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, statements regarding the expected timing, scope, performance, benefits, and potential expansion of the Company’s agentic AI platform deployment, the anticipated value of customer engagements, and the Company’s future operations and business prospects. Terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the customer’s ability to terminate or modify the engagement; delays or challenges in implementation or integration of the Company’s technology; the customer’s acceptance and continued use of the Company’s platform; changes in project scope or timing; regulatory, compliance, data governance, or cybersecurity requirements; competitive pressures; and general market and economic conditions. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: ir@global.ai

Phone: 212-671-1020