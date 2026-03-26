Freeman Launches AI Spatial Intelligence Platform Across Major U.S. Convention Centers, Giving Event Teams a New Way to Plan Before They Arrive on Site

Dallas, TX, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, a global leader in live events, today introduced Freeman Blue Echo, an AI-powered 3D venue visualization platform that transforms real convention centers into photorealistic, fully navigable 3D environments to give event organizers, designers, and brands the ability to plan, visualize, and experience their event long before they arrive on site. Freeman is deploying this capability at scale across an initial library spanning 20 major U.S. convention centers.

Event marketers and planners often spend hundreds of hours designing floor layouts, brand activations, identifying sponsorship placement, and attendee journeys using static diagrams or outdated floor plans, so they do not get a real sense of how a space actually feels. Freeman Blue Echo eliminates that friction entirely. By capturing every dimension, layout, and visual detail of a venue and transforming it into a navigable digital environment, Freeman gives teams a shared, accurate view of exactly what their event will look like months before move-in.

“Innovation is our instinct,” said Janet Dell, CEO of The Freeman Company. “At TFC, we don’t wait for the industry to change, we build what changes it. Freeman Blue Echo reflects our commitment to intelligent innovation: emerging technology with real, practical value for our clients and our teams. We’re proud to deliver this capability that redefines how the industry plans and delivers live events.”

The platform enables clients to:

See it before it exists: Explore photorealistic digital versions of real venues, powered by cinematic-grade spatial capture, so teams know exactly what they’re getting before show site.

Explore photorealistic digital versions of real venues, powered by cinematic-grade spatial capture, so teams know exactly what they’re getting before show site. Move faster: Accelerate design iterations, streamline approvals, and compress planning timelines through integrated workflows.

Accelerate design iterations, streamline approvals, and compress planning timelines through integrated workflows. Eliminate on-site surprises: Measurement-grade accuracy surfaces spatial constraints and operational risks early, protecting budgets and reducing rework.

Measurement-grade accuracy surfaces spatial constraints and operational risks early, protecting budgets and reducing rework. Make smarter investments: Test layouts, sponsorship placements, and attendee journeys before committing real dollars.

Test layouts, sponsorship placements, and attendee journeys before committing real dollars. Continuously improve: Each venue scan becomes a reusable asset. Every new event in that building starts smarter than the last.

“There’s something powerful about standing in an empty convention center — it’s a space full of potential,” said Kedar Deshpande, Vice President of Innovation at Freeman. “Freeman Blue Echo lets planners and designers step into that potential much earlier. By creating precise, photorealistic digital versions of real venues, we’re giving teams the confidence to make better decisions before a single crate arrives on the show floor.”

Freeman is currently using the technology to scan approximately 20 major convention centers, including McCormick Place in Chicago, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Powered by Intelligent Innovation

This platform is one expression of Freeman’s broader intelligent innovation strategy, a companywide commitment to anticipating the future of live experiences and investing in the technologies, ideas, and designs that move the industry forward. Freeman’s intelligent innovation portfolio includes:

Proprietary event technology and digital platforms that simplify planning and operations

AI-assisted production planning and visualization tools

Insight-driven exhibit and experience design grounded in the voice of the customer

Real-time audience insights and engagement tools that help brands better understand attendees

Sustainability-led products and show floor practices that reduce environmental impact

Industry research, education, and future-of-events initiatives that help shape what comes next

Contact:

media@freeman.com

About Freeman

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. Powered by intelligent innovation and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. With dedicated Events and Exhibit Services and AV Production lines of business, Freeman has a 98-year legacy of bringing full-service solutions in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com.

About The Freeman Company (TFC)

The Freeman Company (TFC) is a collective of expert brands that deliver complex events, at scale. From global trade shows to flagship events and fan activations, TFC works with leading show organizers, brands, sports leagues, and multi-sport events to create these high stakes moments. TFC’s brands include 3D Exhibits, Alford, BaAM, Color Gamut, Freeman, mdg, Sparks, and Studio Blue. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at thefreemancompany.com.

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