Freeman Trends Report: In-Person Events Are the #1 Source of Professional Learning

Dallas, TX, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX — Freeman, a global leader in events, today released its latest Freeman Trends Report, Unpacking XLNC: The future of adult learning at conferences and tradeshows.

The research finds that 70% of attendees rank in-person events as their top source of professional learning, ahead of webinars, on-demand platforms, and social channels.

But the report also reveals a critical disconnect: while in-person events create stronger engagement, connection, and retention, many learning experiences inside events are not designed to fully deliver on that advantage.

“We’re entering a new era of learning where people don’t measure value by how much content they consume, but by what actually changes after they leave,” said Ken Holsinger, SVP of Strategy at Freeman. “In-person events have a built-in advantage but only if organizers design learning experiences that turn engagement into application.”

Based on a survey of more than 4,700 attendees and 185 event organizers, the Freeman Trends Report examines how learning happens inside event classrooms, where current formats fall short, and how organizers can design more effective, experience-led learning environments.

Key findings from the Freeman Trends Report

In-person events are the leading source of professional learning

70% of attendees rank live events as their primary learning channel, driven by face-to-face interaction, real-time feedback, and stronger engagement.

70% of attendees rank live events as their primary learning channel, driven by face-to-face interaction, real-time feedback, and stronger engagement. Attendees prioritize practical outcomes over credentials

Fewer than 20% of attendees cite continuing education credits as a top goal. Instead, they seek ideas they can apply immediately and perspectives that change how they work.

Fewer than 20% of attendees cite continuing education credits as a top goal. Instead, they seek ideas they can apply immediately and perspectives that change how they work. A gap exists between what organizers deliver and what attendees value

Event organizers consistently overestimate the effectiveness of education sessions, particularly in delivering real-world relevance and actionable takeaways.

Event organizers consistently overestimate the effectiveness of education sessions, particularly in delivering real-world relevance and actionable takeaways. Passive learning formats are limiting impact

Attendees favor hands-on, interactive, and discussion-based formats, yet many event sessions remain lecture-heavy and content-driven.

Attendees favor hands-on, interactive, and discussion-based formats, yet many event sessions remain lecture-heavy and content-driven. General sessions are competing for attention

While only about half of attendees participate in keynote sessions, many choose to spend that time elsewhere across the event experience

The findings point to a broader shift in how professional learning is defined. While digital platforms provide access to information, in-person events deliver context, connection, and application, critical drivers of learning retention and behavior change.

To unlock the full value of in-person learning, event organizers must design sessions around how people actually learn—through interaction, participation, and real-world application.

This report is Part One of Freeman’s ongoing Trends Report series on learning. It focuses specifically on education sessions and general sessions, with future research exploring how learning extends across the full event experience.

The full Freeman Trends Report is available for download at Freeman.com.

Contact:

media@freeman.com

About Freeman

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. Powered by intelligent innovation and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. With dedicated Events and Exhibit Services and AV Production lines of business, Freeman has a 98-year legacy of bringing full-service solutions in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com.

Attachment