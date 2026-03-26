CalAmp Adds Google Pub/Sub Integration to Telematics Cloud, Accelerating Data Delivery for Google Cloud Customers

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp, a global telematics company providing products and solutions that help organizations monitor, track, and protect mobile assets, today announced the general availability of its Google Pub/Sub integration for CalAmp Telematics Cloud, giving enterprise customers a direct, real-time data pipeline into Google Cloud. The integration is designed to help transportation and logistics organizations eliminate data delays, operationalize AI faster, and respond to in-transit events in real time.

As fleets face pressure to improve service levels and control costs, data latency has become a critical operational constraint. With the new integration, CalAmp customers can stream enriched telematics data into Google Cloud continuously, reducing the delays associated with batch processing and minimizing the need for custom-built data pipelines that are costly to maintain and scale.

The launch expands CalAmp’s cloud delivery options, adding Google Cloud alongside AWS, Microsoft Azure and Apache Kafka-based environments, supporting flexible integration into existing customer architectures.

“This capability was driven by our transportation customers,” said Paul Washicko, General Manager of Telematics Solutions at CalAmp. “Organizations building analytics and AI platforms on Google Cloud need immediate access to operational data. This integration enables faster response time, improves route execution, and supports decision-making while events are still unfolding.”

The integration is designed for high-scale fleet operations where timing and reliability are critical. With continuous data streaming, enterprises can dynamically adjust routes, respond to disruptions as they happen, and maintain real-time visibility across vehicles and assets. The same data can simultaneously support operational dashboards, analytics platforms, and AI/ML applications, creating a consistent foundation for execution and long-term optimization.

“By combining CalAmp’s advanced telematics data processing with Google Pub/Sub’s resilient messaging infrastructure, we deliver a scalable streaming service designed to support reliable high-volume data delivery,” said Ali Ghulamali, VP of Engineering at CalAmp.

The Google Pub/Sub integration is available today to all CalAmp Telematics Cloud DataHub customers.

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track, and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform empowers commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility, and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With millions of active edge devices and over 200 approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, CalAmp Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Contacts: Jikun Kim Long Dinh CFO Director, Product Marketing ir@calamp.com ldinh@calamp.com



