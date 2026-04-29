RAC Connected introduces real‑time crash intelligence with CalAmp CrashBoxx

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAC Connected has expanded its connected fleet safety capabilities with the introduction of CalAmp CrashBoxx, an advanced AI‑driven crash intelligence solution that enables real‑time accident detection, event reconstruction, and predictive damage assessment for commercial fleets.

Designed to deliver first notice of loss (FNOL) to fleet operators within seconds, CrashBoxx enhances RAC Connected by automatically identifying collisions as they occur and immediately preserving critical telematics and video data. This allows fleet operators, insurers, and support teams to respond faster, protect drivers, and reduce the cost and complexity associated with post‑incident investigations.

CrashBoxx continuously analyses high‑resolution motion data from CalAmp telematics devices, applying proprietary AI models trained on millions of historical incidents to verify and classify crash events. Unlike systems that rely solely on threshold‑based alerts, CrashBoxx uses contextual intelligence to reduce false positives and provide accurate insight into the severity and nature of an incident.

Fleet operators can now enable CrashBoxx within RAC Connected to access:

Real‑time crash notifications, enabling rapid driver assistance and operational response

Predictive physical damage assessments, helping determine repairability or potential total loss within minutes

Accident reconstruction data, providing clear, objective insight into speed, force, and direction of impact

Video evidence integration, capturing footage from up to nine seconds before and six seconds after a collision when paired with CalAmp’s iOn Vision cameras





These capabilities help fleet operators improve safety outcomes, streamline claims handling, mitigate fraud risk, and support fair, data‑led decision‑making following an incident. “CrashBoxx brings together years of AI development and real‑world crash data to fundamentally change how fleets understand and respond to collisions,” said Ashley Davies‑Payne, sales director at CalAmp.

“By delivering accurate, real‑time insight in the moments that matter most, we enable our partners to protect drivers, reduce uncertainty, and dramatically improve post‑incident outcomes.”

Within RAC Connected, CrashBoxx strengthens driver protection by automatically capturing and preserving the data needed to support drivers in disputed events, while also giving fleet managers immediate visibility into serious incidents as they unfold.

RAC Connected head of sales Regan Greeff said: “This is a powerful addition to RAC Connected. CrashBoxx allows us to move from reactive incident review to real‑time intelligence. It gives fleets confidence that when an accident happens, drivers are supported, facts are clear, and the right actions can be taken without delay.

“By embedding CrashBoxx into its connected ecosystem, RAC Connected continues to evolve beyond traditional telematics, delivering intelligence that improves safety, reduces operational risk, and supports fleets through every stage of an incident — from impact to resolution.

“This is yet another example of the RAC’s innovation in data and technology as the UK’s leading driving services provider.”



Availability

RAC Connected is available now for UK commercial fleet operators. To learn more or to request a demonstration, visit rac.co.uk/business or contact the RAC Connected Services team at TelematicsSales@rac.co.uk .

About the RAC

The RAC is an iconic British driving services brand and has been championing drivers since 1897. Today it is one of the UK’s most trusted names, providing complete peace of mind® to over 15 million drivers across breakdown cover, insurance, and mobile servicing and repairs.

Its nationwide patrol force attends more than two million breakdowns every year, while its position as the UK’s leading independent insurance broker helps motorists find the right cover with confidence. The RAC has also reshaped the service, maintenance and repair market with its Mobile Mechanics, who carry out servicing and repairs at drivers’ homes or workplaces.

Committed to innovation, the RAC is fully electric ready with mobile EV charging technology for stranded drivers, and a suite of digital and data‑led solutions that make motoring easier and more affordable for consumers and fleets. These services come together in myRAC – the all‑in‑one app for vehicle maintenance, cheaper fuel finding and breakdown assistance.

Visit the RAC website or read our latest stories on RAC media centre and @RACPress.

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations monitor, track, and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility, and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With millions of active edge devices and 220+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .