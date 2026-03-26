BizClik Achieves Silver Climate Rating and Strengthens Commitment to Net Zero

Norwich, UK – 26th March 2026

BizClik Media Ltd has achieved a Silver Climate Strategy Rating from Greenly, placing the business in the top 15% of companies assessed, as part of its greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting.

The milestone marks a significant step forward in BizClik’s sustainability journey, with total emissions recorded at 905.4 tCO₂e, equivalent to 8.8 tonnes per employee, providing a clear and credible baseline to accelerate future reduction efforts.

The assessment offers valuable insight into the business’s emissions profile, with key contributors including assets (38.6%), travel and commute (21.0%), and digital activity (10.2%). This data-led visibility enables BizClik to take focused, high-impact action as it continues to scale globally.

Stacy Green, Chief People & Sustainability Officer at BizClik Media, said:

"Achieving a Silver rating and placing in the top 15% is a fantastic milestone for BizClik and a reflection of the progress we’ve already made. More importantly, it gives us a clear, data-led foundation to build from.

We are now moving into the next phase of our journey, with a strong focus on implementing targeted reduction initiatives across travel, events, digital infrastructure and our supplier network. Sustainability is becoming embedded into how we operate, grow and deliver as a business, and we are excited about the impact we can make over the coming years."

To contextualise its impact, BizClik’s annual emissions are equivalent to approximately 525 London to New York return flights or 82 hectares of forest carbon absorption over one year, reinforcing both the scale of the opportunity and the importance of continued progress.

With a clear baseline now established, BizClik is actively developing its decarbonisation pathway, ensuring sustainability remains a core part of its growth strategy as it continues to expand its global media and events portfolio.

About BizClik Media Ltd

BizClik Media Ltd is a global B2B digital publishing, media and events company, connecting C-suite leaders through platforms including Sustainability LIVE, AI LIVE, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE and Data Centre LIVE.

For media enquiries:

Contact Beckie Jordan at rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com