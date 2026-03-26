Vereigen Media Shares a Unified B2B Growth Model Connecting Demand Generation, ABM, and Advertising

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation and data-driven marketing company, today announced the launch of its unified B2B growth model, a strategic framework designed to align demand generation, account-based marketing (ABM), and advertising into a single, performance-driven strategy that delivers measurable pipeline and revenue impact.

As B2B organizations operate in an increasingly privacy-first and performance-driven environment, many continue to face challenges with fragmented marketing efforts that fail to convert engagement into revenue. Vereigen Media’s unified model directly addresses this gap by bringing together first-party data, verified engagement, and intelligent activation into a single growth engine, enabling organizations to improve efficiency, enhance targeting precision and accelerate revenue outcomes.

Eliminating Fragmentation Across Demand Generation, ABM, and Advertising

Vereigen Media’s unified B2B growth model brings together traditional marketing tactics with modern strategies, connecting demand generation, ABM, and programmatic advertising into a single cohesive ecosystem designed to improve performance and outcome.

This unified B2B approach enables organizations to:

Reach high-value accounts with precision.

Activate data-driven campaigns across key channels through a single strategy

Improve campaign efficiency with a centralized growth strategy

Drive engagement with verified, high-intent audiences





The approach is built entirely in-house and powered by first-party data, this model ensures scalability while maintaining strict compliance with evolving data privacy standards.

“B2B growth today is no longer about generating more leads, it’s about generating the right engagement. By aligning demand generation, ABM, and advertising through verified, first-party data, we’re helping organizations move beyond disconnected campaigns and drive measurable pipeline and revenue outcomes.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO of Vereigen Media.

Powered By Verified Engagement and First-Party Data Integrity

As privacy regulations tighten and buyers become more selective, trust has become the foundation of successful B2B engagement. Vereigen Media’s approach is grounded and built on the similar principle of transparency and trust, where real growth starts with real people.

Unlike traditional lead generation models, where prospects rely on third-party vendors and aggregators for the high-volume data. Vereigen Media ensures prospects are actively engaged with genuine data sourced from the direct contact of the audiences and is validated by in-house experts. With access to over 110+ million first-party databases and zero-outsourcing approach, Vereigen Media delivers accurate, high-quality, compliant, and intent-driven engagement.

Key components of the unified model include:



Verified Content Engagement (Content Syndication) ensures that the prospects have actively engaged with the content before human validation and delivering the leads directly into the workflow.

ensures that the prospects have actively engaged with the content before human validation and delivering the leads directly into the workflow. VM Engage a display & programmatic advertising solution that delivers real-time, data-driven ads with personalized messaging to align the ideal customer profiles.

solution that delivers real-time, data-driven ads with personalized messaging to align the ideal customer profiles. ABM Campaigns target the particular buying groups within high-value accounts through coordinated personalized outreach.

target the particular buying groups within high-value accounts through coordinated personalized outreach. Event Registration helps drive high-quality, human verified attendance for digital experiences.





This integrated approach allows organizations across Media, Technology, SaaS, IT, Marketing, Finance, Cybersecurity, and other industries to move beyond fragmented execution and engage high-intent audiences while maintaining compliance and data accuracy.

Delivering Measurable Full-Funnel Outcomes

B2B organizations using Vereigen Media’s services are already seeing a measurable impact across various industries.

By combining Vereigen Media’s proven solutions with data intelligence and human validation, it:

Increase conversion rates aligned to verified, intent-driven prospects.

Improve pipeline velocity and sales-marketing alignment with ethical data practices.

Maximize revenue growth by focusing on high-impact campaigns

Build long-term customer relationships with genuine audiences through meaningful engagement.





With this unified approach, clients consistently report higher engagement rates, improved lead quality, and stronger organizational team alignment.

“The future of B2B marketing is integration, not segmentation. When demand gen, ABM, brand, and the full marketing engine are aligned around real data and human insight, that’s when growth becomes measurable and truly transformative.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media.

Human-Centric Execution At Scale

Vereigen Media differentiates itself through a human-first approach to marketing execution.

They focus on real engagement proceeded by real validation, all by an in-house team of over 200 data experts. This expert team ensures that every lead validated here is reviewed, verified, compliant, and aligned with client objectives. No vanity metrics, just genuine engagement that matters.

With this human centric, people-first approach Vereigen Media’s unified model extends beyond data. It provides a clear path for organizations seeking scalable, sustainable growth, enabling, deeper client partnerships, customized strategies, and measurable revenue impact.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based demand generation company specializing in integrated B2B marketing services that transform businesses connecting with their audiences and drives full-funnel growth. Through first-party data, verified content engagement, and human-led marketing solutions, the company delivers high-quality, compliant, and performance-driven marketing solutions. Its comprehensive suite of services includes demand generation, content syndication, programmatic advertising, ABM, and event marketing which helps organizations of all sizes to achieve scalable and sustainable growth.

With a team of 300+ professionals, Vereigen Media supports leading B2B brands across Technology, IT, SaaS, Cybersecurity, Finance, Marketing, and other industry sectors empowering them to transform engagement into measurable revenue. Today, Vereigen Media supports hundreds of leading brands with one single promise: real engagement from real people.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1496cb7-5049-4913-9cf5-529e6e925488