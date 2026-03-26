Westland Insurance appoints Cari Watson as Executive Vice President, Client Experience and Digital

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights:

Cari’s appointment reinforces Westland’s commitment to advancing digital innovation and delivering industry-leading client experiences.

She brings over 25 years of insurance industry experience and has been with Westland for the past six years.

Cari will continue leading key enterprise functions, including brand and marketing, communications and change management, project management, digital sales, and business technology enablement.

Westland Insurance Group has appointed Cari Watson as Executive Vice President (EVP), Client Experience and Digital, effective March 30, 2026. In this role, Cari joins Westland’s executive team and will lead the organization’s digital transformation and brand strategies, with a focus on strengthening client engagement and supporting organic growth.

She will continue to oversee Marketing, Communications and Digital Sales, as well as several key internal strategic initiatives.

A strategic leader in enterprise enablement and transformation

With over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, Cari brings a strong track record of leading high-performing teams through growth and change. Since joining Westland in 2020, she has been instrumental in aligning strategy with execution, ensuring the organization delivers on its commitments to clients, employees, and partners.

Cari’s work has focused on optimizing client experience through intentional design, aligned teams, and technology enablement. Her approach emphasizes client-centric experiences that enhance retention, create and optimize new business opportunities, deepen and expand client relationships, and drive margin efficiency. She has also led large-scale transformation initiatives that support both client and employee experience improvements across the organization. Cari’s known for building purpose-driven, collaborative environments where teams can thrive, and for using thoughtful, creative approaches to solve complex challenges.

Cari’s new role as EVP, Client Experience and Digital, will bridge the gap between traditional business models and the ever-evolving digital landscape, serving as a catalyst for change by championing the adoption of new technologies, data-driven decision-making and strategic digital enablement.

“Cari’s leadership has been central to how we’ve evolved our approach to client experience and digital enablement,” says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. “As we continue to invest in data, digital, and AI capabilities, her ability to lead through change and bring people along in that journey will be critical to achieving our organizational strategy. She’s a trusted leader who reflects the best of Westland’s culture.”

“For me, this work is about people — listening, collaborating, and building solutions that reflect what our clients and teams truly need,” says Cari Watson. “By focusing on thoughtful design, strong collaboration, and the right digital tools, we can create experiences that truly make a difference. We have a strong foundation already, and I’m excited to continue working with our teams to build on that momentum.”

Attachment