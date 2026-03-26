Nortech Systems Reports Fourth Quarter Results

 | Source: Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems Incorporated

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (“Nortech” or the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical imaging, medical device, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets, reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Q4 Highlights:

 Net sales of $30.3 million in Q4 2025 vs. $28.6 million in Q4 2024
 Net income of $897 thousand, or $0.32 per basic share in Q4 2025 vs. $(1,478) thousand, or $(0.54) per basic share in Q4 2024
 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) of $1.2 million in Q4 2025 vs. ($585) thousand loss in Q4 2024
 90-day backlog of $27.3 million as of December 31, 2025 vs. $26.5 million as of December 31, 2024
 Company closes on $17.2 million debt financing
   

Management Commentary

“Nortech delivered another quarter of meaningful operational and financial progress, marking our third consecutive period of positive operating and EBITDA results reflecting the positive execution of our strategic restructuring initiatives. The continued improvements we are seeing in gross margins, manufacturing efficiency, and world-class quality metrics reflect the disciplined execution of our long-term strategy and the dedication of our global team,” said President & CEO, Jay D. Miller.

“Our growing customer backlog, combined with the successful transfer of key programs to our optimized facilities, is strengthening the foundation for sustained performance improvement. We are especially proud of the AS9100:D certification achieved at our Monterrey facility - a significant milestone that further enhances our competitiveness in aerospace, and other high-reliability markets. With the closure of our new debt financing last week, and our strong North American and Asian footprint, we believe we are well-positioned to support customers pursuing nearshore manufacturing strategies. I am grateful for the hard work of our employees across the globe, and we remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead as we continue to execute our strategy into 2026,” Miller said.

Summary Financial Information

The following table provides summary financial information comparing the fourth quarter 2025 (“Q4 2025”) financial results to the same quarter in 2024 (“Q4 2024”) as well as the year ended December 31, 2025 (“2025”) with the year ended December 31, 2024 (“2024”).

($ in thousands) Q4 2025  Q4 2024  %
Change		  2025  2024  %
Change		 
Net sales $30,313  $28,620   5.9% $118,365  $128,133   (7.6)%
Gross profit $5,066  $2,822   79.5% $18,006  $16,722   7.7%
Operating expenses $4,165  $4,049   2.9% $17,031  $16,917   0.7%
Net income (loss) $897  $(1,478)  160.7% $(252) $(1,295)  (80.5)%
EBITDA $1,203  $(889)  235.3% $2,263  $1,543   46.7%
Adjusted EBITDA $1,203  $(585)  305.6% $2,529  $2,114   19.6%


Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. central time on Friday, March 27, to discuss the Company’s 2025 fourth quarter results. The call will be hosted by Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President and Andrew D. C. LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 726639. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2814/53646.

###

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical imaging, medical device, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire, cable, and interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding future financial results including increased gross margin, our ability to generate positive EBITDA, increased plant utilization and manufacturing efficiency, growth of our backlog, continuing improvement of quality metrics, success in moving production from on facility to another Company owned facility, nearshoring as a strategic advantage, successful execution of our long-term strategy, our enhanced competitiveness in aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability markets, effects of restructuring and consolidating manufacturing facilities, sustained long-term health and growth, and optimism about customer pipeline. While this release is based on management’s best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) commodity cost increases coupled with challenges in raising prices and/or customer pressure to reduce prices; (2) supply chain disruptions leading to shortages of critical components; (3) volatility in market conditions which may affect demand for the Company’s products; (4) increased competition and/or reduced demand; (5) changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; (6) risks related to the availability of labor; (7) the unanticipated loss of any key member of senior management; (8) geopolitical, economic, financial and business conditions including changing tariff environment; (9) the Company’s ability to steadily improve manufacturing output and product quality; (10) the impact of global health epidemics on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition; (11) challenges with customers with respect to moving production from one facility to another Company-owned facility or (12) financing cost increases and continued availability. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management that we believe provides useful information to investors because it reflects ongoing performance excluding certain non-recurring items during comparable periods and facilitates comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization can differ greatly between different organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact of restructuring and non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net sales or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical metric, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

  THREE MONTHS ENDED  YEARS ENDED 
  DECEMBER 31,  DECEMBER 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
Net sales $30,313  $28,620  $118,365  $128,133 
Cost of goods sold  25,247   25,798   100,359   111,411 
Gross profit  5,066   2,822   18,006   16,722 
Operating expenses                
Selling  1,194   841   4,803   3,446 
General and administrative  2,693   2,606   10,790   11,709 
Research and development  278   298   1,172   1,191 
Restructuring charges  -   304   266   571 
Total operating expenses  4,165   4,049   17,031   16,917 
Income (loss) from operations  901   (1,227)  975   (195)
Other expense                
Interest expense  (220)  (196)  (964)  (744)
Income (loss) before income taxes  681   (1,423)  11   (939)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (216)  55   263   356 
Net income (loss) $897  $(1,478) $(252) $(1,295)
                 
Net income (loss) per common share:                
Basic (in dollars per share) $0.32  $(0.54) $(0.09) $(0.47)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in shares)  2,786,134   2,756,943   2,776,680   2,755,041 
Diluted (in dollars per share) $0.31  $(0.54) $(0.09) $(0.47)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (in shares)  2,906,977   2,756,943   2,776,680   2,755,041 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
Foreign currency translation  159   (310)  268   (445)
Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax $1,056  $(1,788) $16  $(1,740)


NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

  DECEMBER 31,
2025		  DECEMBER 31,
2024		 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $1,655  $916 
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $161 and $196, respectively  16,998   14,875 
Inventories, net  20,695   21,638 
Contract assets  15,184   13,792 
Prepaid assets and other assets  1,618   4,094 
Total current assets  56,150   55,315 
Property and equipment, net  5,203   6,232 
Operating lease assets  7,016   8,139 
Deferred tax assets  3,394   2,575 
Other intangible assets, net  156   174 
Total assets $71,919  $72,435 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Line of credit $7,000  $- 
Accounts payable  12,809   11,582 
Accrued payroll and commissions  1,822   1,841 
Customer deposits  5,386   5,140 
Current portion of operating leases  1,332   1,175 
Current portion of finance lease obligations  274   143 
Other accrued liabilities  1,221   1,547 
Total current liabilities  29,844   21,428 
Long-term liabilities:        
Long-term line of credit  -   8,634 
Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion  6,476   7,773 
Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion  626   311 
Other long-term liabilities  426   284 
Total long-term liabilities  7,528   17,002 
Total liabilities  37,372   38,430 
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000 shares issued and outstanding  250   250 
Common stock - $0.01 par value; 9,000,000 shares authorized; 2,786,134 and 2,760,793 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  28   28 
Additional paid-in capital  17,855   17,329 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (709)  (977)
Retained earnings  17,123   17,375 
Total shareholders’ equity  34,547   34,005 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $71,919  $72,435 


NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)

  YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 
  2025  2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net loss $(252) $(1,295)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  1,288   1,738 
Compensation on stock-based awards  503   461 
Deferred taxes  (558)  (12)
Change in accounts receivable allowance  (35)  (162)
Change in inventory reserves  401   280 
Gain on disposal of property and equipment  -   (23)
Changes in current operating items        
Accounts receivable  (1,951)  4,405 
Inventories  485   (400)
Contract assets  (1,393)  689 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  2,482   (2,049)
Income taxes  (29)  (333)
Accounts payable  1,346   (3,956)
Accrued payroll and commissions  (30)  (2,289)
Customer deposits  244   1,071 
Other accrued liabilities  242   (375)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  2,743   (2,250)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  504   7 
Purchases of property and equipment  (661)  (1,270)
Net cash used in investing activities  (157)  (1,263)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from line of credit  101,785   129,793 
Payments to line of credit  (103,480)  (126,944)
Proceeds from notes payable  -   345 
Principal payments on financing leases  (195)  (367)
Share repurchases  -   (100)
Stock award exercises  23   38 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (1,867)  2,765 
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  20   (11)
         
Net change in cash  739   (759)
Cash - beginning of year  916   1,675 
Cash - end of year $1,655  $916 


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

  THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,		  YEARS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
($ in thousands)                
Net income (loss) $897  $(1,478) $(252) $(1,295)
Interest  220   196   964   744 
Taxes  (216)  55   263   356 
Depreciation  298   333   1,270   1,649 
Amortization  4   5   18   89 
EBITDA  1,203   (889)  2,263   1,543 
Restructuring charges  -   304   266   571 
ADJUSTED EBITDA $1,203  $(585) $2,529  $2,114 


There were no material adjustments to EBITDA in the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Adjustment to EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 include ($ in thousands):

 During the first quarter of 2025, we incurred $235 of severance charges for a February 2025 reduction in force to align staffing to our forecasted net sales and $31 of expenses related to our closed Blue Earth facility, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.
   

Adjustment to EBITDA in 2024 include ($ in thousands):

 In connection with the Blue Earth facility closure, we incurred $304 and $571 of retention bonus and other expenses in the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.
   


($ in millions) Last Twelve Months (“LTM”) Ended in Quarter 
  Q4
2022		  Q1
2023		  Q2
2023		  Q3
2023		  Q4
2023		  Q1
2024		  Q2
2024		  Q3
2024		  Q4
2024		  Q1
2025		  Q2
2025		  Q3
2025		  Q4
2025		 
Net Sales $134.1  $138.3  $140.8  $138.9  $139.3  $138.7  $137.5  $135.6  $128.1  $120.8  $117.6  $116.7  $118.4 
                                                     
Gross Profit $ - Adjusted  20.5   21.9   22.4   21.4   23.1   23.1   22.2   20.7   16.7   14.4   14.6   15.8   18.0 
Gross Margin % - Adjusted  15.3%  15.8%  15.9%  15.4%  16.6%  16.6%  16.1%  15.3%  13.1%  11.9%  12.4%  13.5%  15.2%
                                                     
EBITDA - Adjusted $5.8  $6.7  $6.8  $6.0  $8.0  $8.1  $7.3  $5.9  $2.1  $(0.5) $(0.4) $0.7  $2.5 


Contact

Andrew D. C. LaFrence
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance
alafrence@nortechsys.com
952-345-2243 


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Nortech Systems Incorporated Nasdaq: NSYS Reports Fourth Quarter Results electromedical electromechanical products
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