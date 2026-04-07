Nortech Systems Launches Power over Fiber Technology Platform for EMI-Sensitive Applications

Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortech Systems Incorporated, a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices and electromechanical systems, has announced the launch of its Power over Fiber technology platform. Power over Fiber addresses a critical engineering challenge by delivering reliable power and data through optical fiber cable, eliminating the need for a separate local power source. Using optical fiber instead of copper, the platform removes electrical noise and ground loops while providing electromagnetic interference (“EMI”) immunity, electrical isolation, and a lighter, more sustainable solution for long-distance power delivery across mission-critical applications, such as power transmission in medical, aerospace, low-orbit, subsea, defense and industrial applications.

"Our Power over Fiber platform solves a fundamental engineering challenge for EMI-sensitive environments," said Jay D. Miller, CEO of Nortech Systems. "By transmitting power safely through optical fiber, we eliminate electrical noise and provide a secure, lightweight power solution for medical imaging, aerospace, and defense applications. This innovation directly reflects our commitment to engineering advanced, highly reliable technologies that drive mission-critical industries forward."

The technology offers four core advantages over conventional copper power solutions: EMI immunity and shielding, full electrical isolation, a reduced overall cable footprint, and the ability to deliver power over longer distances to remote optical components.

The Power over Fiber platform is suited to a broad range of demanding use cases. In medical settings, Power over Fiber supports diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, as well as surgical environments where minimizing EMI is critical to patient safety and device performance. In aerospace and defense, Power over Fiber is well-suited for satellites, aircraft, and military hardware. Underwater and subsea deployments also benefit from the platform, as optical fiber is lighter and more corrosion-resistant than copper in those environments. Industrial automation applications — including robotics and high-voltage factory environments — can use Power over Fiber to power remote actuators, cameras, and controllers without introducing electrical noise.

By removing the dependency on copper for power delivery, Nortech's Power over Fiber platform also offers a more sustainable and space-efficient solution for engineers working within tight design constraints, including embedded systems, lighting, machine vision and motor control applications. This launch reflects Nortech's continued investment to help customers solve their most complex challenges with fiber optic innovation, building on the Company’s established capabilities in complex cable and harness assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, and system-level integration.

For more information about Nortech's Power over Fiber platform, visit www.nortechsys.com.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical imaging, medical device, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire, cable, and interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding future performance of Company technologies and demand of customers for such technologies. While this release is based on management's best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) commodity or component cost increases coupled with challenges in raising prices and/or customer pressure to reduce prices; (2) supply chain disruptions leading to shortages of critical components; (3) volatility in market conditions which may affect demand for the Company's products; (4) increased competition and/or reduced demand; (5) customer and government revenue, budget spending levels and cash conservation efforts; (6) changes in purchasing patterns by customers; (7) the unanticipated loss of any key member of senior management; (8) geopolitical, economic, financial and business conditions; (10) the impact of disasters, social unrest, war and global health epidemics on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition; (11) the Company’s ability to develop and achieve market acceptance for new technologies; (12) the risks attendant to international relations, operations and markets; (13) foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; and (14) the impact of laws, regulations and standards, accounting, taxation, trade, tariffs and/or antidumping and countervailing duties petitions, healthcare, and environmental, health and safety matters. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

For More Information

Andrew D. C. LaFrence

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

alafrence@nortechsys.com

952-345-2243