Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
27 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:20 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:13,618
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):364.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):377.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):369.772691


Date of purchase:23 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:27,526
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):346.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):369.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):363.720228


Date of purchase:24 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,402
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):352.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):363.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):356.560447


Date of purchase:25 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):353.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):358.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):356.776670


Date of purchase:26 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:23,729
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):349.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):355.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):353.432045

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,326,306 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,673,181 have voting rights and 2,674,622 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
1082377.00020/03/2026 08:06:01LSE  
53377.00020/03/2026 08:06:01LSE  
894376.00020/03/2026 08:19:46LSE  
842376.50020/03/2026 08:43:16LSE  
320376.00020/03/2026 09:05:03LSE  
485376.00020/03/2026 09:05:03LSE  
839375.50020/03/2026 09:16:29LSE  
277371.50020/03/2026 12:29:02LSE  
342371.00020/03/2026 12:39:37LSE  
405369.50020/03/2026 13:33:14LSE  
332369.50020/03/2026 13:33:16LSE  
231369.00020/03/2026 13:49:39LSE  
231367.50020/03/2026 14:03:52LSE  
231366.50020/03/2026 14:38:03LSE  
350364.00020/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
252365.00020/03/2026 15:03:06LSE  
208365.00020/03/2026 15:19:07LSE  
112365.00020/03/2026 15:19:07LSE  
330365.00020/03/2026 15:25:08LSE  
285365.50020/03/2026 15:45:00LSE  
267365.50020/03/2026 15:56:13LSE  
60366.00020/03/2026 16:21:53LSE  
31366.00020/03/2026 16:21:53LSE  
230366.00020/03/2026 16:21:53LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:21:54LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:21:54LSE  
4366.00020/03/2026 16:21:54LSE  
296366.00020/03/2026 16:21:54LSE  
2366.00020/03/2026 16:21:54LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:22:29LSE  
133366.00020/03/2026 16:22:30LSE  
6366.00020/03/2026 16:22:30LSE  
161366.00020/03/2026 16:22:34LSE  
250366.00020/03/2026 16:22:34LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:26:06LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:26:06LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:26:06LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:26:06LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:26:06LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:26:06LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:26:06LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:26:29LSE  
300366.00020/03/2026 16:26:30LSE  
99366.00020/03/2026 16:26:30LSE  
16366.00020/03/2026 16:26:30LSE  
154366.00020/03/2026 16:26:32LSE  
46366.00020/03/2026 16:26:32LSE  
47366.00020/03/2026 16:26:32LSE  
115366.00020/03/2026 16:26:32LSE  
476360.50023/03/2026 09:25:18LSE  
390360.50023/03/2026 09:25:18LSE  
1360.50023/03/2026 09:25:18LSE  
688355.00023/03/2026 09:25:41LSE  
3355.00023/03/2026 09:25:41LSE  
338355.00023/03/2026 09:29:42LSE  
314350.00023/03/2026 09:29:51LSE  
238348.00023/03/2026 09:52:44LSE  
310348.00023/03/2026 09:55:52LSE  
1348.00023/03/2026 09:58:48LSE  
130348.00023/03/2026 10:00:35LSE  
19348.00023/03/2026 10:00:35LSE  
2348.00023/03/2026 10:00:35LSE  
377346.50023/03/2026 10:25:29LSE  
361346.00023/03/2026 10:26:09LSE  
299348.50023/03/2026 10:51:05LSE  
244348.50023/03/2026 10:51:05LSE  
238361.50023/03/2026 11:19:04LSE  
248361.50023/03/2026 11:23:40LSE  
240365.50023/03/2026 11:32:58LSE  
584363.50023/03/2026 12:04:00LSE  
438365.50023/03/2026 12:19:30LSE  
76366.50023/03/2026 12:45:09LSE  
797367.00023/03/2026 12:55:44LSE  
267366.00023/03/2026 12:57:41LSE  
47366.00023/03/2026 12:57:41LSE  
6366.00023/03/2026 12:57:41LSE  
693365.50023/03/2026 13:00:56LSE  
579365.50023/03/2026 13:09:10LSE  
213365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
24365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:09:58LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:01LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:01LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:01LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:01LSE  
711365.50023/03/2026 13:10:01LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:01LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:01LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:01LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:01LSE  
65365.50023/03/2026 13:10:03LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:04LSE  
103365.50023/03/2026 13:10:04LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:04LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:05LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:06LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:06LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:06LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:06LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:06LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:06LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:06LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:10:06LSE  
42365.50023/03/2026 13:10:08LSE  
237365.00023/03/2026 13:10:09LSE  
237365.00023/03/2026 13:10:09LSE  
102365.00023/03/2026 13:10:09LSE  
213364.50023/03/2026 13:10:19LSE  
237364.50023/03/2026 13:10:20LSE  
237364.50023/03/2026 13:10:20LSE  
221365.00023/03/2026 13:10:20LSE  
44364.00023/03/2026 13:10:20LSE  
237365.00023/03/2026 13:10:26LSE  
237365.00023/03/2026 13:10:26LSE  
224365.50023/03/2026 13:10:27LSE  
255365.00023/03/2026 13:10:32LSE  
707366.50023/03/2026 13:13:00LSE  
237365.50023/03/2026 13:18:23LSE  
251364.00023/03/2026 13:22:19LSE  
534365.50023/03/2026 13:41:52LSE  
150366.00023/03/2026 13:53:24LSE  
237366.50023/03/2026 14:03:02LSE  
262366.50023/03/2026 14:08:46LSE  
160365.00023/03/2026 14:09:10LSE  
340365.50023/03/2026 14:17:03LSE  
231366.00023/03/2026 14:19:25LSE  
6366.00023/03/2026 14:19:25LSE  
685365.50023/03/2026 14:20:56LSE  
237367.00023/03/2026 14:26:07LSE  
249367.00023/03/2026 14:36:37LSE  
172368.50023/03/2026 14:58:04LSE  
343368.50023/03/2026 14:58:04LSE  
237369.00023/03/2026 15:16:41LSE  
237369.00023/03/2026 15:26:00LSE  
119368.50023/03/2026 15:33:01LSE  
166368.50023/03/2026 15:33:01LSE  
257368.50023/03/2026 15:33:01LSE  
288368.50023/03/2026 15:39:50LSE  
681367.50023/03/2026 15:40:59LSE  
258367.50023/03/2026 15:40:59LSE  
529367.00023/03/2026 15:51:23LSE  
254365.50023/03/2026 15:57:14LSE  
264365.50023/03/2026 16:13:21LSE  
52365.50023/03/2026 16:23:06LSE  
185365.50023/03/2026 16:23:06LSE  
282365.00023/03/2026 16:25:37LSE  
63362.50024/03/2026 08:10:51LSE  
52362.50024/03/2026 08:10:51LSE  
295362.50024/03/2026 08:10:51LSE  
592361.50024/03/2026 08:18:16LSE  
248360.00024/03/2026 08:44:31LSE  
134359.50024/03/2026 09:06:41LSE  
94359.50024/03/2026 09:06:41LSE  
10359.50024/03/2026 09:06:41LSE  
487363.00024/03/2026 10:45:02LSE  
297362.00024/03/2026 11:02:28LSE  
245362.50024/03/2026 11:09:20LSE  
384359.00024/03/2026 11:47:26LSE  
24359.00024/03/2026 11:47:27LSE  
254359.00024/03/2026 12:01:35LSE  
336359.00024/03/2026 12:01:35LSE  
317356.50024/03/2026 12:31:19LSE  
254355.00024/03/2026 13:08:58LSE  
709355.00024/03/2026 13:45:03LSE  
312353.50024/03/2026 13:47:01LSE  
264352.50024/03/2026 13:51:01LSE  
312353.50024/03/2026 14:06:07LSE  
272354.50024/03/2026 14:38:23LSE  
251354.00024/03/2026 14:38:30LSE  
397355.00024/03/2026 14:48:54LSE  
789357.00024/03/2026 14:59:20LSE  
303356.50024/03/2026 15:19:51LSE  
244356.50024/03/2026 15:36:23LSE  
174356.50024/03/2026 15:36:23LSE  
238356.50024/03/2026 15:37:29LSE  
325356.50024/03/2026 15:37:29LSE  
250355.50024/03/2026 15:59:33LSE  
138355.00024/03/2026 15:59:40LSE  
301355.00024/03/2026 16:05:17LSE  
850353.50024/03/2026 16:11:25LSE  
238354.50024/03/2026 16:13:09LSE  
884355.00024/03/2026 16:15:39LSE  
832355.00024/03/2026 16:15:39LSE  
52355.00024/03/2026 16:15:39LSE  
500356.00024/03/2026 16:20:09LSE  
884356.00024/03/2026 16:21:38LSE  
884356.00024/03/2026 16:21:38LSE  
99355.00024/03/2026 16:21:44LSE  
814355.00024/03/2026 16:22:09LSE  
797357.00025/03/2026 08:42:58LSE  
153357.00025/03/2026 08:49:23LSE  
123357.00025/03/2026 08:49:23LSE  
733357.50025/03/2026 09:06:42LSE  
247357.50025/03/2026 09:07:56LSE  
143358.00025/03/2026 09:16:09LSE  
418358.00025/03/2026 09:16:09LSE  
473358.00025/03/2026 09:16:10LSE  
356357.50025/03/2026 09:16:10LSE  
466358.00025/03/2026 09:16:11LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:16:11LSE  
66358.00025/03/2026 09:16:11LSE  
176358.00025/03/2026 09:16:11LSE  
410357.50025/03/2026 09:16:11LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:16:11LSE  
55358.00025/03/2026 09:16:11LSE  
187358.00025/03/2026 09:16:11LSE  
189358.00025/03/2026 09:16:12LSE  
53358.00025/03/2026 09:16:12LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:16:12LSE  
147357.50025/03/2026 09:16:12LSE  
242357.50025/03/2026 09:16:14LSE  
242357.50025/03/2026 09:16:14LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
178358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
263358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
223358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
19358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
63358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
179358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
214358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
28358.00025/03/2026 09:17:11LSE  
252357.50025/03/2026 09:17:13LSE  
501357.50025/03/2026 09:17:13LSE  
216357.50025/03/2026 09:17:13LSE  
235358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
25358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
217358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
222358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
20358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
60358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
182358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
23358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
219358.00025/03/2026 09:17:19LSE  
484357.50025/03/2026 09:17:20LSE  
440358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
186358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
56358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
76358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
166358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
225358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
17358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
124358.00025/03/2026 09:17:34LSE  
577357.50025/03/2026 09:17:36LSE  
435357.50025/03/2026 09:18:27LSE  
293357.50025/03/2026 09:20:04LSE  
436357.50025/03/2026 09:23:23LSE  
934357.50025/03/2026 09:25:23LSE  
934357.50025/03/2026 09:25:27LSE  
292357.50025/03/2026 09:30:35LSE  
924357.50025/03/2026 09:35:56LSE  
502358.00025/03/2026 09:39:22LSE  
242357.00025/03/2026 09:54:50LSE  
259357.50025/03/2026 09:59:37LSE  
242357.50025/03/2026 09:59:39LSE  
55357.50025/03/2026 10:21:37LSE  
298357.50025/03/2026 10:25:49LSE  
276357.50025/03/2026 10:29:02LSE  
408357.50025/03/2026 10:29:03LSE  
140358.00025/03/2026 10:53:22LSE  
102358.00025/03/2026 10:53:22LSE  
396358.00025/03/2026 10:53:32LSE  
169358.00025/03/2026 10:53:34LSE  
155358.00025/03/2026 10:53:34LSE  
104358.00025/03/2026 10:53:40LSE  
20358.00025/03/2026 10:53:47LSE  
511358.00025/03/2026 10:53:47LSE  
145358.00025/03/2026 10:53:47LSE  
242358.00025/03/2026 10:53:55LSE  
351358.00025/03/2026 10:54:11LSE  
95358.00025/03/2026 10:54:11LSE  
933357.50025/03/2026 11:00:03LSE  
933357.50025/03/2026 11:00:03LSE  
834357.00025/03/2026 11:33:41LSE  
888357.50025/03/2026 11:47:41LSE  
634357.50025/03/2026 11:47:41LSE  
271357.50025/03/2026 11:47:41LSE  
242357.50025/03/2026 11:52:42LSE  
242357.50025/03/2026 12:04:19LSE  
242357.50025/03/2026 12:12:20LSE  
242357.00025/03/2026 13:09:40LSE  
395357.00025/03/2026 13:13:50LSE  
270356.50025/03/2026 13:21:16LSE  
20356.50025/03/2026 13:50:26LSE  
313356.50025/03/2026 13:50:26LSE  
865356.50025/03/2026 14:18:48LSE  
340356.50025/03/2026 14:24:27LSE  
265356.50025/03/2026 14:40:13LSE  
183356.50025/03/2026 14:47:44LSE  
60356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:28LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:31LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:31LSE  
210356.50025/03/2026 14:52:31LSE  
157356.50025/03/2026 14:52:31LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:31LSE  
209356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
34356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
189356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
54356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
27356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
405356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
161356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
82356.50025/03/2026 14:52:32LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
77356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
166356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
226356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
17356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
209356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
34356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
59356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
184356.50025/03/2026 14:52:35LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
169356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
44356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
210356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
44356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
199356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
204356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
186356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
44356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
13356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
243356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
44356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
5356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
194356.50025/03/2026 14:52:38LSE  
69356.50025/03/2026 14:52:40LSE  
322355.00025/03/2026 14:59:14LSE  
292354.00025/03/2026 15:11:01LSE  
335354.00025/03/2026 15:25:13LSE  
348353.50025/03/2026 15:32:08LSE  
151353.50025/03/2026 15:42:24LSE  
131353.50025/03/2026 15:42:24LSE  
243353.50025/03/2026 15:53:12LSE  
285353.00025/03/2026 16:04:58LSE  
1299354.00025/03/2026 16:13:20LSE  
158354.00025/03/2026 16:13:20LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:13:22LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:13:22LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:13:22LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:13:22LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:13:22LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:13:35LSE  
300354.00025/03/2026 16:13:35LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:14:35LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:14:35LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:14:35LSE  
212354.00025/03/2026 16:14:35LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:14:35LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:14:35LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:14:35LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:14:35LSE  
99354.00025/03/2026 16:14:38LSE  
146354.00025/03/2026 16:14:38LSE  
245354.00025/03/2026 16:14:38LSE  
245353.50025/03/2026 16:14:38LSE  
119354.00025/03/2026 16:14:38LSE  
497353.00026/03/2026 08:02:48LSE  
244351.00026/03/2026 08:13:45LSE  
475350.00026/03/2026 08:20:28LSE  
380349.50026/03/2026 09:15:15LSE  
321349.00026/03/2026 10:02:26LSE  
257351.50026/03/2026 10:49:14LSE  
244352.00026/03/2026 10:55:54LSE  
21351.50026/03/2026 11:58:21LSE  
21351.50026/03/2026 11:58:21LSE  
324351.50026/03/2026 12:03:00LSE  
1132353.50026/03/2026 12:33:43LSE  
1171353.50026/03/2026 12:33:43LSE  
1099353.50026/03/2026 12:53:54LSE  
360353.50026/03/2026 12:53:54LSE  
288353.00026/03/2026 13:06:43LSE  
1208355.00026/03/2026 13:56:00LSE  
263355.00026/03/2026 13:56:00LSE  
594355.00026/03/2026 13:56:01LSE  
340355.00026/03/2026 13:56:01LSE  
1185355.00026/03/2026 13:58:52LSE  
244354.50026/03/2026 13:58:55LSE  
94353.50026/03/2026 14:04:47LSE  
21353.50026/03/2026 14:04:47LSE  
835353.50026/03/2026 14:04:47LSE  
244353.50026/03/2026 14:05:38LSE  
932353.50026/03/2026 14:09:32LSE  
1164353.50026/03/2026 14:41:14LSE  
275353.50026/03/2026 14:41:14LSE  
896353.50026/03/2026 14:41:14LSE  
99353.50026/03/2026 15:31:53LSE  
1075353.50026/03/2026 15:31:53LSE  
642353.50026/03/2026 15:41:47LSE  
374353.50026/03/2026 15:41:47LSE  
160353.50026/03/2026 15:41:47LSE  
611353.50026/03/2026 15:48:08LSE  
531353.50026/03/2026 15:48:08LSE  
1176353.50026/03/2026 15:57:48LSE  
1176353.50026/03/2026 16:05:45LSE  
296353.50026/03/2026 16:05:45LSE  
358353.50026/03/2026 16:05:45LSE  
985353.50026/03/2026 16:16:18LSE  
81353.50026/03/2026 16:16:18LSE  
734353.50026/03/2026 16:17:30LSE  
302353.50026/03/2026 16:17:30LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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