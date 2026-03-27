LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

27 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 20 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 13,618 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 364.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 377.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 369.772691





Date of purchase: 23 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 27,526 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 346.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 369.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 363.720228





Date of purchase: 24 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,402 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 352.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 363.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 356.560447





Date of purchase: 25 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 353.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 358.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 356.776670





Date of purchase: 26 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,729 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 349.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 355.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 353.432045

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,326,306 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,673,181 have voting rights and 2,674,622 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 1082 377.000 20/03/2026 08:06:01 LSE 53 377.000 20/03/2026 08:06:01 LSE 894 376.000 20/03/2026 08:19:46 LSE 842 376.500 20/03/2026 08:43:16 LSE 320 376.000 20/03/2026 09:05:03 LSE 485 376.000 20/03/2026 09:05:03 LSE 839 375.500 20/03/2026 09:16:29 LSE 277 371.500 20/03/2026 12:29:02 LSE 342 371.000 20/03/2026 12:39:37 LSE 405 369.500 20/03/2026 13:33:14 LSE 332 369.500 20/03/2026 13:33:16 LSE 231 369.000 20/03/2026 13:49:39 LSE 231 367.500 20/03/2026 14:03:52 LSE 231 366.500 20/03/2026 14:38:03 LSE 350 364.000 20/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 252 365.000 20/03/2026 15:03:06 LSE 208 365.000 20/03/2026 15:19:07 LSE 112 365.000 20/03/2026 15:19:07 LSE 330 365.000 20/03/2026 15:25:08 LSE 285 365.500 20/03/2026 15:45:00 LSE 267 365.500 20/03/2026 15:56:13 LSE 60 366.000 20/03/2026 16:21:53 LSE 31 366.000 20/03/2026 16:21:53 LSE 230 366.000 20/03/2026 16:21:53 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:21:54 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:21:54 LSE 4 366.000 20/03/2026 16:21:54 LSE 296 366.000 20/03/2026 16:21:54 LSE 2 366.000 20/03/2026 16:21:54 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:22:29 LSE 133 366.000 20/03/2026 16:22:30 LSE 6 366.000 20/03/2026 16:22:30 LSE 161 366.000 20/03/2026 16:22:34 LSE 250 366.000 20/03/2026 16:22:34 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:06 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:06 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:06 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:06 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:06 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:06 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:06 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:29 LSE 300 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:30 LSE 99 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:30 LSE 16 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:30 LSE 154 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:32 LSE 46 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:32 LSE 47 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:32 LSE 115 366.000 20/03/2026 16:26:32 LSE 476 360.500 23/03/2026 09:25:18 LSE 390 360.500 23/03/2026 09:25:18 LSE 1 360.500 23/03/2026 09:25:18 LSE 688 355.000 23/03/2026 09:25:41 LSE 3 355.000 23/03/2026 09:25:41 LSE 338 355.000 23/03/2026 09:29:42 LSE 314 350.000 23/03/2026 09:29:51 LSE 238 348.000 23/03/2026 09:52:44 LSE 310 348.000 23/03/2026 09:55:52 LSE 1 348.000 23/03/2026 09:58:48 LSE 130 348.000 23/03/2026 10:00:35 LSE 19 348.000 23/03/2026 10:00:35 LSE 2 348.000 23/03/2026 10:00:35 LSE 377 346.500 23/03/2026 10:25:29 LSE 361 346.000 23/03/2026 10:26:09 LSE 299 348.500 23/03/2026 10:51:05 LSE 244 348.500 23/03/2026 10:51:05 LSE 238 361.500 23/03/2026 11:19:04 LSE 248 361.500 23/03/2026 11:23:40 LSE 240 365.500 23/03/2026 11:32:58 LSE 584 363.500 23/03/2026 12:04:00 LSE 438 365.500 23/03/2026 12:19:30 LSE 76 366.500 23/03/2026 12:45:09 LSE 797 367.000 23/03/2026 12:55:44 LSE 267 366.000 23/03/2026 12:57:41 LSE 47 366.000 23/03/2026 12:57:41 LSE 6 366.000 23/03/2026 12:57:41 LSE 693 365.500 23/03/2026 13:00:56 LSE 579 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:10 LSE 213 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 24 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:09:58 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:01 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:01 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:01 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:01 LSE 711 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:01 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:01 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:01 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:01 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:01 LSE 65 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:03 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:04 LSE 103 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:04 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:04 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:05 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:06 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:06 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:06 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:06 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:06 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:06 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:06 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:06 LSE 42 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:08 LSE 237 365.000 23/03/2026 13:10:09 LSE 237 365.000 23/03/2026 13:10:09 LSE 102 365.000 23/03/2026 13:10:09 LSE 213 364.500 23/03/2026 13:10:19 LSE 237 364.500 23/03/2026 13:10:20 LSE 237 364.500 23/03/2026 13:10:20 LSE 221 365.000 23/03/2026 13:10:20 LSE 44 364.000 23/03/2026 13:10:20 LSE 237 365.000 23/03/2026 13:10:26 LSE 237 365.000 23/03/2026 13:10:26 LSE 224 365.500 23/03/2026 13:10:27 LSE 255 365.000 23/03/2026 13:10:32 LSE 707 366.500 23/03/2026 13:13:00 LSE 237 365.500 23/03/2026 13:18:23 LSE 251 364.000 23/03/2026 13:22:19 LSE 534 365.500 23/03/2026 13:41:52 LSE 150 366.000 23/03/2026 13:53:24 LSE 237 366.500 23/03/2026 14:03:02 LSE 262 366.500 23/03/2026 14:08:46 LSE 160 365.000 23/03/2026 14:09:10 LSE 340 365.500 23/03/2026 14:17:03 LSE 231 366.000 23/03/2026 14:19:25 LSE 6 366.000 23/03/2026 14:19:25 LSE 685 365.500 23/03/2026 14:20:56 LSE 237 367.000 23/03/2026 14:26:07 LSE 249 367.000 23/03/2026 14:36:37 LSE 172 368.500 23/03/2026 14:58:04 LSE 343 368.500 23/03/2026 14:58:04 LSE 237 369.000 23/03/2026 15:16:41 LSE 237 369.000 23/03/2026 15:26:00 LSE 119 368.500 23/03/2026 15:33:01 LSE 166 368.500 23/03/2026 15:33:01 LSE 257 368.500 23/03/2026 15:33:01 LSE 288 368.500 23/03/2026 15:39:50 LSE 681 367.500 23/03/2026 15:40:59 LSE 258 367.500 23/03/2026 15:40:59 LSE 529 367.000 23/03/2026 15:51:23 LSE 254 365.500 23/03/2026 15:57:14 LSE 264 365.500 23/03/2026 16:13:21 LSE 52 365.500 23/03/2026 16:23:06 LSE 185 365.500 23/03/2026 16:23:06 LSE 282 365.000 23/03/2026 16:25:37 LSE 63 362.500 24/03/2026 08:10:51 LSE 52 362.500 24/03/2026 08:10:51 LSE 295 362.500 24/03/2026 08:10:51 LSE 592 361.500 24/03/2026 08:18:16 LSE 248 360.000 24/03/2026 08:44:31 LSE 134 359.500 24/03/2026 09:06:41 LSE 94 359.500 24/03/2026 09:06:41 LSE 10 359.500 24/03/2026 09:06:41 LSE 487 363.000 24/03/2026 10:45:02 LSE 297 362.000 24/03/2026 11:02:28 LSE 245 362.500 24/03/2026 11:09:20 LSE 384 359.000 24/03/2026 11:47:26 LSE 24 359.000 24/03/2026 11:47:27 LSE 254 359.000 24/03/2026 12:01:35 LSE 336 359.000 24/03/2026 12:01:35 LSE 317 356.500 24/03/2026 12:31:19 LSE 254 355.000 24/03/2026 13:08:58 LSE 709 355.000 24/03/2026 13:45:03 LSE 312 353.500 24/03/2026 13:47:01 LSE 264 352.500 24/03/2026 13:51:01 LSE 312 353.500 24/03/2026 14:06:07 LSE 272 354.500 24/03/2026 14:38:23 LSE 251 354.000 24/03/2026 14:38:30 LSE 397 355.000 24/03/2026 14:48:54 LSE 789 357.000 24/03/2026 14:59:20 LSE 303 356.500 24/03/2026 15:19:51 LSE 244 356.500 24/03/2026 15:36:23 LSE 174 356.500 24/03/2026 15:36:23 LSE 238 356.500 24/03/2026 15:37:29 LSE 325 356.500 24/03/2026 15:37:29 LSE 250 355.500 24/03/2026 15:59:33 LSE 138 355.000 24/03/2026 15:59:40 LSE 301 355.000 24/03/2026 16:05:17 LSE 850 353.500 24/03/2026 16:11:25 LSE 238 354.500 24/03/2026 16:13:09 LSE 884 355.000 24/03/2026 16:15:39 LSE 832 355.000 24/03/2026 16:15:39 LSE 52 355.000 24/03/2026 16:15:39 LSE 500 356.000 24/03/2026 16:20:09 LSE 884 356.000 24/03/2026 16:21:38 LSE 884 356.000 24/03/2026 16:21:38 LSE 99 355.000 24/03/2026 16:21:44 LSE 814 355.000 24/03/2026 16:22:09 LSE 797 357.000 25/03/2026 08:42:58 LSE 153 357.000 25/03/2026 08:49:23 LSE 123 357.000 25/03/2026 08:49:23 LSE 733 357.500 25/03/2026 09:06:42 LSE 247 357.500 25/03/2026 09:07:56 LSE 143 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:09 LSE 418 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:09 LSE 473 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:10 LSE 356 357.500 25/03/2026 09:16:10 LSE 466 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:11 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:11 LSE 66 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:11 LSE 176 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:11 LSE 410 357.500 25/03/2026 09:16:11 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:11 LSE 55 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:11 LSE 187 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:11 LSE 189 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:12 LSE 53 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:12 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:16:12 LSE 147 357.500 25/03/2026 09:16:12 LSE 242 357.500 25/03/2026 09:16:14 LSE 242 357.500 25/03/2026 09:16:14 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 178 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 263 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 223 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 19 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 63 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 179 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 214 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 28 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:11 LSE 252 357.500 25/03/2026 09:17:13 LSE 501 357.500 25/03/2026 09:17:13 LSE 216 357.500 25/03/2026 09:17:13 LSE 235 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 25 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 217 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 222 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 20 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 60 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 182 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 23 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 219 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:19 LSE 484 357.500 25/03/2026 09:17:20 LSE 440 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 186 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 56 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 76 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 166 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 225 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 17 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 124 358.000 25/03/2026 09:17:34 LSE 577 357.500 25/03/2026 09:17:36 LSE 435 357.500 25/03/2026 09:18:27 LSE 293 357.500 25/03/2026 09:20:04 LSE 436 357.500 25/03/2026 09:23:23 LSE 934 357.500 25/03/2026 09:25:23 LSE 934 357.500 25/03/2026 09:25:27 LSE 292 357.500 25/03/2026 09:30:35 LSE 924 357.500 25/03/2026 09:35:56 LSE 502 358.000 25/03/2026 09:39:22 LSE 242 357.000 25/03/2026 09:54:50 LSE 259 357.500 25/03/2026 09:59:37 LSE 242 357.500 25/03/2026 09:59:39 LSE 55 357.500 25/03/2026 10:21:37 LSE 298 357.500 25/03/2026 10:25:49 LSE 276 357.500 25/03/2026 10:29:02 LSE 408 357.500 25/03/2026 10:29:03 LSE 140 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:22 LSE 102 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:22 LSE 396 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:32 LSE 169 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:34 LSE 155 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:34 LSE 104 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:40 LSE 20 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:47 LSE 511 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:47 LSE 145 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:47 LSE 242 358.000 25/03/2026 10:53:55 LSE 351 358.000 25/03/2026 10:54:11 LSE 95 358.000 25/03/2026 10:54:11 LSE 933 357.500 25/03/2026 11:00:03 LSE 933 357.500 25/03/2026 11:00:03 LSE 834 357.000 25/03/2026 11:33:41 LSE 888 357.500 25/03/2026 11:47:41 LSE 634 357.500 25/03/2026 11:47:41 LSE 271 357.500 25/03/2026 11:47:41 LSE 242 357.500 25/03/2026 11:52:42 LSE 242 357.500 25/03/2026 12:04:19 LSE 242 357.500 25/03/2026 12:12:20 LSE 242 357.000 25/03/2026 13:09:40 LSE 395 357.000 25/03/2026 13:13:50 LSE 270 356.500 25/03/2026 13:21:16 LSE 20 356.500 25/03/2026 13:50:26 LSE 313 356.500 25/03/2026 13:50:26 LSE 865 356.500 25/03/2026 14:18:48 LSE 340 356.500 25/03/2026 14:24:27 LSE 265 356.500 25/03/2026 14:40:13 LSE 183 356.500 25/03/2026 14:47:44 LSE 60 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:28 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:31 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:31 LSE 210 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:31 LSE 157 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:31 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:31 LSE 209 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 34 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 189 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 54 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 27 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 405 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 161 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 82 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:32 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 77 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 166 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 226 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 17 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 209 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 34 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 59 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 184 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:35 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 169 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 44 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 210 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 44 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 199 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 204 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 186 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 44 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 13 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 243 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 44 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 5 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 194 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:38 LSE 69 356.500 25/03/2026 14:52:40 LSE 322 355.000 25/03/2026 14:59:14 LSE 292 354.000 25/03/2026 15:11:01 LSE 335 354.000 25/03/2026 15:25:13 LSE 348 353.500 25/03/2026 15:32:08 LSE 151 353.500 25/03/2026 15:42:24 LSE 131 353.500 25/03/2026 15:42:24 LSE 243 353.500 25/03/2026 15:53:12 LSE 285 353.000 25/03/2026 16:04:58 LSE 1299 354.000 25/03/2026 16:13:20 LSE 158 354.000 25/03/2026 16:13:20 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:13:22 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:13:22 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:13:22 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:13:22 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:13:22 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:13:35 LSE 300 354.000 25/03/2026 16:13:35 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:35 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:35 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:35 LSE 212 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:35 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:35 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:35 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:35 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:35 LSE 99 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:38 LSE 146 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:38 LSE 245 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:38 LSE 245 353.500 25/03/2026 16:14:38 LSE 119 354.000 25/03/2026 16:14:38 LSE 497 353.000 26/03/2026 08:02:48 LSE 244 351.000 26/03/2026 08:13:45 LSE 475 350.000 26/03/2026 08:20:28 LSE 380 349.500 26/03/2026 09:15:15 LSE 321 349.000 26/03/2026 10:02:26 LSE 257 351.500 26/03/2026 10:49:14 LSE 244 352.000 26/03/2026 10:55:54 LSE 21 351.500 26/03/2026 11:58:21 LSE 21 351.500 26/03/2026 11:58:21 LSE 324 351.500 26/03/2026 12:03:00 LSE 1132 353.500 26/03/2026 12:33:43 LSE 1171 353.500 26/03/2026 12:33:43 LSE 1099 353.500 26/03/2026 12:53:54 LSE 360 353.500 26/03/2026 12:53:54 LSE 288 353.000 26/03/2026 13:06:43 LSE 1208 355.000 26/03/2026 13:56:00 LSE 263 355.000 26/03/2026 13:56:00 LSE 594 355.000 26/03/2026 13:56:01 LSE 340 355.000 26/03/2026 13:56:01 LSE 1185 355.000 26/03/2026 13:58:52 LSE 244 354.500 26/03/2026 13:58:55 LSE 94 353.500 26/03/2026 14:04:47 LSE 21 353.500 26/03/2026 14:04:47 LSE 835 353.500 26/03/2026 14:04:47 LSE 244 353.500 26/03/2026 14:05:38 LSE 932 353.500 26/03/2026 14:09:32 LSE 1164 353.500 26/03/2026 14:41:14 LSE 275 353.500 26/03/2026 14:41:14 LSE 896 353.500 26/03/2026 14:41:14 LSE 99 353.500 26/03/2026 15:31:53 LSE 1075 353.500 26/03/2026 15:31:53 LSE 642 353.500 26/03/2026 15:41:47 LSE 374 353.500 26/03/2026 15:41:47 LSE 160 353.500 26/03/2026 15:41:47 LSE 611 353.500 26/03/2026 15:48:08 LSE 531 353.500 26/03/2026 15:48:08 LSE 1176 353.500 26/03/2026 15:57:48 LSE 1176 353.500 26/03/2026 16:05:45 LSE 296 353.500 26/03/2026 16:05:45 LSE 358 353.500 26/03/2026 16:05:45 LSE 985 353.500 26/03/2026 16:16:18 LSE 81 353.500 26/03/2026 16:16:18 LSE 734 353.500 26/03/2026 16:17:30 LSE 302 353.500 26/03/2026 16:17:30 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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