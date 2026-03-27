Toobit Debuts P2P Marketplace with Zero Fees, Expanding Global Fiat Ecosystem





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the official launch of its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace, marking a major expansion of its global fiat ecosystem.

This new service enables traders to exchange USDT directly with one another using local currencies and preferred payment methods with zero transaction fees.

Supporting over 30 local fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CNY, MYR, and AUD, and more than 100 payment methods, the marketplace allows traders to fund their accounts using their existing daily financial tools, from regional e-wallets to local bank transfers.

Key Features of the Toobit P2P Ecosystem

Zero transaction fees: Traders can buy and sell USDT on the P2P platform without paying additional platform service charges.

Integrated transaction protection: Toobit safeguards the seller's assets in a secure environment once an order is initiated, releasing them only after the buyer's payment is confirmed.

Competitive, market-driven pricing: The P2P model allows for a dynamic marketplace where traders can filter for the best available rates and preferred payment providers.

T+1 security protocol: To further protect the community, assets purchased through P2P are subject to a 24-hour withdrawal limit (T+1), providing a critical layer of defense against fraudulent activity.

"Expanding our fiat ecosystem is about giving control back to the trader," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Whether you are looking for specific payment flexibility or the best possible market price, our P2P marketplace offers a direct, secure, and fee-free bridge between traditional finance and the digital economy."

To ensure a secure trading environment, all P2P participants are required to complete advanced KYC verification. The Toobit P2P marketplace is now accessible across both web and mobile interfaces, allowing traders to manage their transactions from any device.

The 2026 digital asset landscape is defined by a shift toward localized, high-utility financial infrastructure. P2P trading has emerged as the primary driver of this shift, with on-chain models now reducing intermediary costs by up to 40% compared to traditional settlement systems.

This momentum is fueled by the maturation of stablecoins, which now facilitate over USD 27 trillion in annual transaction volume for on-ramping and cross-border settlement. As traditional intermediaries face rising friction, direct, zero-fee P2P marketplaces for USDT have become a structural necessity for traders seeking capital efficiency in a globalized market.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.



For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram



Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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