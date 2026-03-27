Maryland Fire Departments Awarded $520,000 for Cancer Screenings using 20/20 BioLabs’ OneTest ™ Multi-Cancer Early Detection Blood Test

State-Funded Screening Initiative Highlights Growing Public Sector Support for Innovative Cancer Detection Tools

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX), an early market entrant in AI powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that 18 groups of Maryland fire departments have been notified that they will collectively be awarded over $520,000 from the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) to procure and administer the Company’s patented OneTest™ multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test.

The funding is from the state’s Professional and Volunteer Firefighter Innovative Cancer Screening Technologies Grant Program, administered by MDH. The testing of these firefighters, estimated to exceed 1,400 individuals, is expected to take place in April or May of this year and represents a ~ 225% increase in the number of OneTest MCEDs funded through the same program last year.

“The Salisbury Fire Department has been very satisfied with the OneTest cancer screening products,” said Deputy Chief Truitt of the Salisbury MD Fire Department, which was notified that they will again receive funding from the state program. “Over the past three years, these tests have enabled us to carry out almost 300 screenings. With a simple blood draw conducted by our Mobile Integrated Health team and paramedics, our members receive timely results that allow them to pursue any necessary follow-up care. The process has been straightforward and efficient, and we are extremely pleased with both the product and the service provided.”

Maryland is one of several states with newly created, dedicated reimbursement or grant funding for their firefighters to access MCED testing with many more states expected to create such over the next 24 months. Firefighters face higher occupational exposure risk and mortality rates for several different cancer types, according to studies from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and other research groups.

“As a former volunteer firefighter, servicing this community at a higher risk for cancer exposure is especially gratifying for me,” noted Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs. “We are proud to support Maryland fire departments through these programs. The data we glean from these tests, coupled with those from at least 20,000 other firefighters from throughout the country that we have tested, can provide real-world evidence to support upcoming engagements with the FDA and CMS,” said Cohen.

Last month, legislation was passed by Congress and signed into law, establishing a pathway for Medicare coverage of MCEDs beginning in 2028. The Company plans to seek Medicare coverage for its patented OneTest for Cancer, and believes that its patented approach of coupling the levels of well-established protein tumor markers with machine learning AI has considerable advantages over DNA based MCEDs including cost, better detection rates for many earlier stage cancers, and the ability to utilize pain-free capillary blood collection at home, workplaces, or retail locations.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity™, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, expected to launch in the first half of 2026. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-292125), as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, and investors are cautioned that actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

AIDX@mzgroup.us