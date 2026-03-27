MoneyFlare Unveils Next-Generation AI Trading Bot to Power the Future of No-Code Crypto Trading

London, United Kingdom, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare has officially announced the launch of its fully automated AI crypto trading bot, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital asset investing in 2026. Designed to eliminate technical complexity, the platform introduces a no-code trading solution that allows users to access cryptocurrency markets through a streamlined, user-friendly experience. In 2026, AI crypto trading and automation are rapidly transforming how digital asset markets operate. Using the MoneyFlare AI trading bot for no-code crypto trading is becoming an increasingly popular entry point for beginners and everyday investors, aligning with rising global search trends around automated trading solutions.

Recently, MoneyFlare officially launched its fully automated AI crypto trading bot, designed to eliminate the need for coding or complex configurations. By simplifying the trading process, the platform enables users to access cryptocurrency markets more efficiently and with minimal technical barriers.





One-Click Access to Automated Crypto Trading

As a platform focused on automated crypto trading, MoneyFlare reduces complex quantitative strategies into a simple, user-friendly workflow. Users can get started in just a few steps and begin participating in the market through AI-driven execution.

How to get started:

Register an account (new users receive a $5 real trading bonus + $100 trial credits) Deposit funds into your account Choose a suitable AI quantitative trading plan and activate it The system runs automatically and starts generating returns

Once activated, the AI system analyzes real-time market data and executes trades automatically, requiring no manual intervention. Users can monitor performance and results through both mobile and desktop interfaces.

By leveraging AI for real-time decision-making, MoneyFlare allows users to participate in market opportunities without constant monitoring, while also reducing emotional trading behavior.

No-Code Trading Lowers the Barrier to Entry

No-code crypto trading has become a major trend in 2026, enabling users without technical expertise to access advanced trading tools. MoneyFlare is built around this concept, offering a streamlined experience for users at all levels.

Key features include:

Fully automated AI trading system with no coding required

Pre-built quantitative strategies ready to use

Real-time market analysis and dynamic adjustments

Integrated risk management tools

Mobile-friendly interface for on-the-go monitoring

These features make it easier for users to engage in AI-powered crypto trading without needing prior experience.

New User Incentives and Easy Onboarding

To enhance accessibility, MoneyFlare provides new users with a real trading bonus and trial credits upon registration. This allows users to explore the platform and experience automated trading with reduced initial risk.

For users searching terms like “best AI trading bot for beginners” or “free crypto trading bot app,” such incentives can provide a practical starting point.

AI Is Reshaping the Crypto Trading Landscape

The rise of AI trading bots reflects a broader shift in financial technology. Automated systems can process vast amounts of market data and execute trades with speed and efficiency beyond manual capabilities.

MoneyFlare’s launch highlights the ongoing transition toward more accessible and intelligent trading solutions, enabling a wider audience to participate in cryptocurrency markets.

Risk Considerations

While AI crypto trading bots offer efficiency and convenience, cryptocurrency markets remain highly volatile. Users should maintain realistic expectations, manage risk carefully, and avoid over-reliance on automation.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is an AI crypto trading platform focused on delivering simple, efficient, and automated trading solutions for global users. By combining artificial intelligence, data analytics, and user-friendly design, MoneyFlare is helping drive the adoption of no-code trading in the digital asset space.

As interest in AI trading bots and automated crypto trading platforms continues to grow, solutions like MoneyFlare are expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of crypto investing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.