Outcome of Subscription to Coop Pank AS Unsecured Subordinated Bonds

The public offering of Coop Pank AS (hereinafter Coop Pank) unsecured subordinated bonds ended on Friday, 27 March.

In the course of the Offering, up to 10,000 unsecured subordinated bonds of Coop Pank with the name of EUR 6,25 Coop Pank bond 26-2037, with the nominal value EUR 1,000 each, the maturity date 1 April 2037 and fixed interest rate of 6,25% per annum, payable quarterly, were offered. Under the terms of the Offering, in case of oversubscription, Coop Pank had the right to increase the volume of the Offering by up to 10,000 additional bonds. The Offering was only carried out in Estonia and not in any other jurisdiction.

Altogether 3 853 investors participated in the issue, subscribing orders in the total amount of EUR 57,3 million. This means that the initial issue volume was oversubscribed 5,7 times. Coop Pank used its right to increase the issue volume of the Offering by 5,000 additional bonds, resulting in the increase of the total amount of the Offering to EUR 15 million.

The Management Board of Coop Pank decided to allocate the subordinated bonds based on the following principles:

All subscription orders of the same subscriber were summed up. All subscriptions up to the threshold of EUR 2000 were fulfilled. Coop Pank’s shareholders, existing bondholders and customers subscriptions up to the threshold EUR 5000 were fulfilled. In the part exceeding the volumes specified in points 2 and 3, all offers were satisfied to the extent of 11.55%; The number of bonds with decimal places was rounded to the previous whole number.

"Coop Pank's mission is to carry life forward in Estonia. We do this by offering our customers accessible and high-quality banking services, but also by providing investors with the opportunity to participate in our growth and success as investors. We are delighted to see strong interest in our offer, which confirms investors' trust and belief in the bank's growth plans. We are especially pleased with the high activity of retail investors, which shows that over the years a strong and knowledgeable investment community has developed in Estonia – one that can and wants to invest in bonds and thereby strengthen the local capital market."

When distributing the bonds, we decided to prioritize the bank’s current customers and investors, to whom we allocated nearly 60% of the total offering volume. By giving them the opportunity to become either an owner or a bond investor in the bank, we aim to provide customers with an additional reason to choose the domestic Coop Pank,” commented Coop Pank’s Chief Financial Officer, Paavo Truu.

The Offering was the first series under the Coop Pank bond program created in 2026 and was conducted based on the Base Prospectus of subordinated bonds program approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority on 16 March 2026. The bonds with the ISIN code EE0000003515 are expected to be transferred to the investors’ securities accounts on or about 1 April 2026 and admitted to trading on the Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on or about 2 April 2026.

Additional info:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Tel: +372 516 0231

e-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 229,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.