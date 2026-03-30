Virtune Expands with BitGo as an Additional Custodian

Stockholm, March 30, 2026 - Virtune today announces that the issuer has added an additional custodian, BitGo Europe GmbH (“BitGo”), which will operate alongside existing custodians for selected Virtune ETPs.

Announcement of an Additional Custodian within Virtune’s ETP Program

Virtune is strengthening its ETP offering by including BitGo as a complementary custodian. BitGo, together with existing custodians, may be used for certain Virtune ETPs. The applicable custodians for each product will be specified in the final terms.

BitGo Europe GmbH is a limited liability company incorporated under German law and registered in the commercial register (Handelsregister) at the local court (Amtsgericht) in Frankfurt am Main under HRB 125175.

As a first step, BitGo will be included as an additional custodian in the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (ISIN: SE0026821282). This addition will take effect on March 31, 2026, and will be reflected in the updated final terms published on the same day.

This change does not affect investors or trading in Virtune’s ETPs, and no action is required from investors.

Relevant Exchange-Traded Product

ETP: Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP

Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP Bloomberg Code: STABLE SS

STABLE SS WKN: A4AQH5

A4AQH5 ISIN: SE0026821282

SE0026821282 Ticker Nasdaq Stockholm: STABLE

STABLE Ticker Nasdaq Helsinki: STABLEE

STABLEE Ticker Xetra: VRTN

VRTN Settlement Currency: SEK

SEK Relevant Exchanges and Trading Currencies: Nasdaq Stockholm (SEK), Nasdaq Helsinki (EUR), and Deutsche Börse Xetra (EUR)

Change of Custodian:

Before March 31, 2026:

Coinbase Custody Trust Company

From March 31, 2026:

Coinbase Custody Trust Company

BitGo Europe GmbH

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company providing the foundation for the digital asset economy. Founded in 2013 by technologist Mike Belshe, the company was established on the conviction that digital assets would redefine the global financial system. BitGo became the first to commercialize multi-signature wallets and later developed advanced Threshold Signature Scheme (TSS) technology to set the industry standard for digital asset security.

Today, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of services transforming how institutional capital is managed and deployed. From regulated custody, wallets, staking, trading, OTC services, financing, and settlement, BitGo unifies these services within a single, secure environment and enables the real-time mobilization of assets, reducing the friction and risk inherent in legacy financial rails.

This infrastructure is underpinned by a global footprint of regulated entities and anchored by BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset bank under the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The company's mission is to accelerate the transition of the existing financial system to a digital asset economy through a commitment to transparency, monetary freedom, and borderless, 24/7 markets. BitGo serves as the operational backbone for thousands of institutional clients, including the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges and regulated platforms.

Following over a decade of technical milestones, including the launch of the Go Network and the release of Stablecoin-as-a-Service, BitGo transitioned to a public company in 2026, listing on the New York Stock Exchange. BitGo remains focused on delivering the regulated infrastructure and security necessary for global institutions to scale within a borderless, 24/7 financial system.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, VD Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

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