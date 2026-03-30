MEXC Lists 20 New Ondo Tokenized Stocks with Zero-Fee Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has listed the twelfth batch of Ondo tokenized stock trading pairs on its spot market, as part of its ongoing collaboration with Ondo Finance . The batch comprises 20 new pairs, all available to trade with zero fees for the first 30 days.

The new pairs were introduced across two listing dates. The first ten went live on March 27, 2026, and the remaining ten on March 30, 2026. The batch includes AXPON/USDT, SBUXON/USDT, AMGNON/USDT, NEMON/USDT, and VRTXON/USDT, among others. Full listing details are available on the MEXC Announcements page .

Additionally, MEXC is progressively enabling 24/7 trading across its U.S. Stock Futures, including META, AMD, TSM, JPM, and BABA, among others. The upgrade also brings added support for Copy Trade, Futures Grid, and both Cross Margin and Isolated Margin modes, giving users greater flexibility over how and when they trade.

As market interest in real-world assets (RWA) continues to grow, MEXC continues to expand its onchain U.S. equity offering and enhance its product features, giving users worldwide the convenience, cost efficiency, and asset diversity to make the most of every market move.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53c895bb-140f-44ee-84bd-c99a80b8bb1e