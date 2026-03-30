Toobit Launches 3-Day Exclusive 28.88% APR on USDT





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a 3-day exclusive Fixed Earn opportunity for USDT, offering an industry-leading yield of 28.88% APR.

The subscription window opens on March 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM (UTC) and runs through April 3, 2026. Participants lock their assets for a three-day term to secure the 28.88% rate. Upon maturity, the system automatically credits the principal and interest to the trader's Spot Account.

Key details for the offer:

Asset: USDT

Product: Fixed Earn

Duration: 3 days

APR: 28.88%

Start Time: March 31, 2026, 10:00 AM (UTC)



"We are seeing a shift in how traders manage liquidity, with a clear preference for short-term, high-utility products," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This 3-day exclusive is designed to provide immediate value to their USDT holdings on their own terms."

The demand for USDT-based yield products is underpinned by an expansion in stablecoin utility. Tether (USDT) reached a record circulating supply of $187 billion in March 2026, maintaining a dominant 58% share of all stablecoin liquidity.

This growth is driven by the increasing integration of digital dollars into global settlement layers, with annual transaction volumes across the stablecoin ecosystem reaching $33 trillion.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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