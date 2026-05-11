Toobit Boosts ETH Rewards to 36% APR Following High Trader Demand





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a major upgrade to its ETH Earn series. Following the rapid sell-out of its previous 28.88% APR Ethereum campaign, Toobit has boosted rewards to an industry-leading 36% APR for a limited-time high-yield event.

Campaign Details

Asset: ETH

Product: Fixed Earn

Term: 3 days

APR: 36%

Period: May 12, 2026, 10 AM UTC — May 15, 2026, 10 AM UTC



Due to the nature of the yield and high demand, total capacity is strictly capped. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Traders can participate directly through the Earn platform on Toobit.

The ETH Fixed Earn product allows traders to capture short-term returns on this leading major-cap asset. By subscribing to the 3-day plan, holders secure a yield that outpaces current market averages. At maturity, principal and interest are automatically credited to the trader's Spot Account.

This limited-time subscription follows the successful rollout of several high-utility Earn products, including recent double-digit yield offers on Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and XRP.

The digital asset landscape in 2026 has seen a structural shift as institutional capital increasingly views Ethereum as a "digital bond." With the normalization of spot ETH ETFs, standard network staking rewards have stabilized between 2.75% and 3.5% APR, while approximately 30% of the total ETH supply is now locked in staking protocols.

Against this backdrop of compressed on-chain yields and a federal funds rate hovering near 3.75%, Toobit's 36% APR event offers a premium return that is nearly 10 times the industry average. This allows retail traders to outperform institutional benchmarks during a peak window of market participation.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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