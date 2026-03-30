The Critical Materials Mining Projects That Check Every Box Right Now

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — The mining sector is running out of new ground to explore. Global exploration budgets fell to US$12.40 billion in 2025, and only 21% of that went toward finding anything new, the lowest share ever recorded. That means the pipeline of future mines is thinning at the exact moment demand is accelerating. Washington noticed: a US$12 billion strategic minerals stockpile was launched in February specifically to lock in supply from projects already approaching production-ready status. Americore Resources (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF), Doubleview Gold (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF), Marimaca Copper (TSX: MARI) (OTCQX: MARIF), Max Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTCID: MAXXF), and Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) are positioned on that side of the line, each converting early stage assets into bankable, de-risked development plays.

A 54-nation Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington confirmed that allied governments are fast-tracking permitting and channeling investment toward supply chain security[1]. The signal to institutional capital is clear: the companies advancing tangible engineering milestones, not just drill results, are the ones being repriced. US, EU, and Japanese negotiators are now building a coordinated price floor mechanism designed to reward exactly that kind of late stage development progress.

Americore Resources (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) is moving its wholly owned Trinity Silver Project through a methodical pre-drill checklist in Pershing County, Nevada, and the latest item has been ticked off.

Pioneer Exploration Consultants of Ottawa just wrapped a drone-magnetometer survey spanning roughly 350 line-km across the property, targeting subsurface structures along a six-kilometre southwest-to-northeast corridor centred on the Trinity open pit. All data is now in hand, and Campbell and Walker Geophysics has been brought in to interpret the results alongside every piece of historic geophysical data the company holds. The goal is a unified structural model of everything sitting below the surface across the full project footprint.

That ground is worth paying attention to. Trinity sits inside a 22,700-acre consolidated land package built around a former US Borax open pit, with optioned ground from Primus Resources rounding out the footprint. The property carries a historic resource of 36 million silver-equivalent ounces, and an extensive historic drill database is already in place to anchor the upcoming campaign.

Permitting for that campaign is now underway, targeting a Q2 2026 start. The program spans both BLM land and fee land regulated by the Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation within the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. The BLM portion requires only a Notice of Disturbance for under five acres, a streamlined pathway that keeps field mobilization on schedule and avoids the longer timelines that come with more complex regulatory tracks.

"The exploration plan, which includes both confirmation and expansion drilling, is to move the resource from Inferred to Indicated," said Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore Resources Corp. "which will then become the foundation for a new mineral resource estimate."

While the drill program takes shape, Americore is also exploring monetization options for an existing above-ground stockpile at Trinity, a potential near-term revenue stream running parallel to the longer-term resource delineation work.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on Americore at: https://equity-insider.com/2026/01/12/the-only-silver-that-matters-now-is-silver-you-can-touch/

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Doubleview Gold (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) has clarified and upgraded its Preliminary Economic Assessment results for the Hat Project in northwestern British Columbia, with the Scenario B after-tax NPV(5%) revised upward to C$7.27 billion from C$6.94 billion at consensus metal prices, and IRR of 19%. At spot metal prices, Scenario B now delivers an after-tax NPV of C$14.85 billion with an IRR of 32%, supported by a 25-year mine plan at 120,000 tonnes per day processing capacity.

"The results of this PEA confirm the scale, strength and long-term potential of the Hat Project," said Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold. "Hat is demonstrating Tier 1 characteristics with a 25-year mine life, strong annual production profile and meaningful free cash flow generation."

The Hat Project's Measured and Indicated resource base totals 609 million tonnes at 0.43% CuEq, containing approximately 2.42 billion pounds of copper, 80 million pounds of cobalt, and 2,415 tonnes of scandium oxide. Doubleview Gold is advancing immediately into a Pre-Feasibility Study, with early works and permitting activities targeted for 2026 and 2027.

Marimaca Copper (TSX: MARI) (OTCQX: MARIF) has reported further high-grade intersections from its Pampa Medina deposit in Chile, with step-out hole SWRD-02 returning 74 metres of 1.21% copper and 7.9 g/t silver from 520 metres — drilled approximately 600 metres west of previous drilling — and hole SMRD-34 intersecting 6 metres of 3.01% copper and 37.3 g/t silver from 166 metres. The area of interest now extends 3 kilometres by 2 kilometres, with geophysics suggesting further potential extensions and Marimaca Copper planning to expand to 10 drill rigs targeting 100,000 metres in 2026.

"Pampa Medina continues to extend significantly," said Hayden Locke, CEO of Marimaca Copper. "The continuity of mineralization and exceptional grades we are encountering are not unusual for sediment hosted copper deposits, which are known to have a larger footprint compared to the more confined, but vertically extensive, porphyry deposits typical of this region. What is incredibly unusual, is the average true thickness of the mineralized sediments."

The 2026 drilling campaign will focus on definition of the high-grade sulphide-dominant central corridor, oxide extension infill, and continued large-scale step-outs, with metallurgical programs still pending at Pampa Medina before copper equivalent grades are reported. Marimaca Copper has also highlighted the consistency of silver mineralization across drilling results as a potential streaming opportunity to generate additional shareholder value.

Max Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) has commenced drilling at Bracken, a second Natural Hydrogen well located approximately 325 km southwest of the company's Lawson Discovery in Saskatchewan, targeting a stratigraphic play concept supported by 34.3 line kilometres of newly acquired 2D seismic data. Bracken is designed to test basin-scale continuity under a distinct geological trapping mechanism within Max Power Mining's 1.3 million permitted acre land package.

"We've received inquiries from around the world with respect to MAXX LEMI, and we're confident its benefits will extend well beyond Saskatchewan in ways that will allow us to monetize this proprietary asset for MAX Power shareholders," said Ran Narayanasamy, CEO of Max Power Mining. "As Natural Hydrogen exploration expands globally, data-driven targeting may become one of the most valuable competitive advantages in the sector."

If Bracken confirms a working Natural Hydrogen system under a different trapping mechanism, Max Power Mining moves closer to demonstrating basin-scale potential rather than a single-site discovery, advancing the transition from exploration success to commercial evaluation. The company has also engaged Savanna Drilling and is advancing MAXX LEMI, its AI-assisted predictive targeting platform, with data from both Lawson and Bracken feeding the model.

Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) has reported additional high-grade footwall drill results from the R2 Zone at its Levack Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, with hole FNX6083-W5 returning grades up to 24.4% copper, 0.9% nickel, and 5.4 g/t platinum-palladium-gold over one metre, demonstrating vein widths comparable to historically mined intervals at the adjacent Morrison Footwall Copper-PGE Deposit. The R2 Zone has now been intersected over a vertical extent of approximately 300 metres and 150 metres north-south and remains open in multiple directions.

"The intersections we announced today continue to demonstrate the high-grade nature of the copper and precious metal rich footwall mineralization at the Levack Mine," said Dave King, SVP Exploration and Geoscience of Magna Mining. "It is quite encouraging to have multiple metre-scale intersections, demonstrating similar vein widths in the R2 Zone to those that were historically mined in some areas of the Morrison Footwall Copper-PGE Deposit."

Four drill rigs (two surface, two underground) remain active at Levack targeting R2 Zone expansion, potential faulted offset zones, and additional footwall targets, with drift rehabilitation underway to enable shorter infill drilling platforms. A Preliminary Economic Assessment based on the recent NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate is targeted for completion in fall 2026, with Magna Mining's primary McCreedy West Mine currently in production.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2026/01/12/the-only-silver-that-matters-now-is-silver-you-can-touch/

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