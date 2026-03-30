Carson Group Expands AI Offering with Client Intelligence, Giving Advisors Instant Household Insight

Omaha, Neb., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $57 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the expansion of its advisor-centric AI platform, Steve, with the launch of Client Intelligence, a new capability that gives advisors instant visibility into what is happening within a client household.

Built into Steve, Client Intelligence allows advisors to ask conversational questions in natural language about a specific household and receive concise, summarized information drawn from across Carson’s comprehensive integrated data ecosystem, including both proprietary data and connected vendor systems. Instead of navigating multiple platforms, advisors can quickly access key client information and insights in one place.

Advisors can use Client Intelligence to prepare for meetings, review recent activity, confirm beneficiary details and understand broader household context, including information to support tax-related client conversations. The result is deeper insights, faster preparation and stronger continuity across teams, all in pursuit of increased capacity to give advisors more time to focus on client relationships.

“AI adoption across wealth management is accelerating, but much of the industry conversation still blends what is available today with what sits on a future roadmap,” said Dani Fava, Chief Strategy Officer at Carson Group. “Our focus at Carson is much more practical. We are embedding intelligence directly into the workflows advisors use every day in ways that immediately expand advisor capacity. Client Intelligence builds on our data ecosystem and Steve AI to help advisors quickly surface the client context they need so they can spend less time searching for information and more time focused on client relationships.”

Client Intelligence reflects Carson’s broader strategy to make its data ecosystem more conversational and information-driven. Rather than positioning AI as a standalone product, Carson is embedding intelligence directly into the day-to-day work advisors are already performing.

This capability is supported by Carson’s partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides the cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities that allow the firm to securely organize and activate proprietary data across its platform. That foundation enables Carson to combine its own data with information from integrated vendor systems and deliver AI-powered insights directly within advisor workflows.

“Carson Group has built a strong data foundation on AWS that powers their generative AI capabilities,” said Brian Cassin, Head of Capital Markets Industry Specialist at Amazon Web Services. “By centralizing their data warehouse on AWS and integrating proprietary insights across their systems, Carson has created the infrastructure needed to turn AI into practical tools for financial advisors. With Amazon Bedrock and AWS data services powering their multi-agent architecture, Carson is demonstrating how the right data layer enables AI to deliver real value—helping advisors save time, expand capacity and stay focused on what matters most to their clients.”

Technological investments are already helping Carson advisors operate more efficiently and increase capacity. In 2025, Carson advisors who used AI capabilities had an 18 percent increase in capacity. These gains reflect the firm’s broader effort to remove operational friction so advisors can serve more families without sacrificing the quality of planning Carson is known for.

“Our goal is simple: remove anything from an advisor’s plate that does not deepen a client relationship,” Fava added. “When advisors spend less time searching for information or navigating systems, they can spend more time delivering advice and building stronger relationships with the families they serve.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $57 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a DBA of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.