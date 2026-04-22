Carson Group Expands in Utah with Full Integration of Carson Wealth in Murray

Omaha, Neb., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $57 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of Carson Wealth in Murray, Utah, led by Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor Thom Hall, CFP®, ChFC®. The practice manages approximately $160 million in AUM and becomes Carson’s 43rd integrated office.

Hall has more than 30 years of experience advising families and business owners on wealth management, financial planning and investment strategy. He joined Carson in 2018 as an independent advisor and later rebranded as a Carson Wealth equity office. His business has evolved in recent years to focus on exit planning and helping business owners prepare for liquidity events. He is joined by wealth advisors Matthew Johnson and Lawrence Macfarlane, associate advisor Landon DeCoursey, paraplanner Joshua Potts and five support staff members.

“Thom has built a thoughtful, values-driven practice that reflects exactly what we believe great advising should look like,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “This next step is about positioning that business to endure well beyond any one individual. By integrating with Carson, Thom and his team can focus on serving clients across generations while we provide the scale, infrastructure and specialized expertise to support that continuity. As his team grows and brings in the next generation of advisors, this model ensures clients are cared for not just today, but for decades to come.”

The transition to integration marks the next step in Hall’s long-term plan to de-risk his personal balance sheet while positioning his business for continued growth. By leveraging Carson’s scale, operational support and specialized expertise, his team can spend less time managing the business and more time focused on clients, team development and expanding into new opportunities.

“This has been something I’ve considered for several years, and it ultimately came down to growth and focus,” said Hall. “Carson is growing quickly, and being part of that momentum gives us the opportunity to keep building while taking some risk off the table. More importantly, it allows me to focus on clients and growing the business over the next five to 10 years, which is exactly where I want to be.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $57 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.