National entrepreneurship program for veterans accepting applications for spring cohort

Erlanger, Kentucky, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications for the next DAV Patriot Boot Camp for founders in the veteran and military community—including spouses—a now open. DAV Patriot Boot Camp is a program of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) that empowers entrepreneurs with comprehensive start-up education, world-class mentorship, access to funding and a supportive community committed to their success. Each cohort culminates in a live pitch contest with thousands of dollars in non-dilutive funding up for grabs.

When: The three-day program will be held June 10–12.

Where: Salt Lake City

Who: DAV Patriot Boot Camp provides no-cost programming and mentorship for military or veteran-affiliated founders of for-profit businesses looking to grow. Click here for additional eligibility criteria. Participants will get to network with dozens of business leaders and experts and receive one-on-one mentorship.

When: Applications will close when seats are full or by May 18, whichever comes first.

Where: Those interested in participating, mentoring or speaking can apply at patriotbootcamp.org.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.