Associa Cares Earmarks $100,000 To Support Hawaii Flood Recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, Associa’s nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to families affected by natural and man-made disasters, has earmarked $100,000 to support residents and communities impacted by the historic flooding devastating parts of Hawaii.

The funding will prioritize direct grants to individuals and families whose homes have been damaged or destroyed. Associa Hawaii team members are actively working within affected communities to assess conditions, support residents, and help clear impacted areas.

“Our hearts are with every resident, family, and community facing the aftermath of these floods,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares. “In times like these, the most important thing we can do is respond with compassion and urgency. By prioritizing direct grants to individuals, we hope to provide meaningful relief to those facing damage, displacement, and uncertainty.”

The flooding has caused significant disruption across Hawaii, with homes severely damaged and evacuations ordered, leaving communities to begin the difficult recovery process. Associa Cares was created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters, and this earmark is intended to help provide immediate support where it is needed most.

“Our team is seeing firsthand the toll this disaster has taken on local communities,” said Pauli Wong, branch president of Associa Hawaii. “We are deeply committed to standing beside our residents during recovery and helping connect them with the support they need. Hawaii is an incredibly strong community, and we will continue doing everything we can to help our neighbors move forward.”

Individuals impacted by the flooding are encouraged to apply for assistance through Associa Cares. Support for partner organizations will be considered after individual applicant needs are evaluated. To donate or request assistance, visit www.associacares.org.

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About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a 501(c)(3) non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $6.1 million to more than 4,300 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. Please contact info@associacares.org for questions about Associa Cares. Learn more at www.associacares.org.

Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com