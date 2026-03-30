Hopscotch Air Collaborates With Archer on Testing for Future Air Mobility Technology and Operations

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopscotch Air, Inc., an FAA-certificated air taxi operator, today announced that it is working with Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) to explore and test concepts related to Archer’s future advanced air mobility operations.

As part of this effort, Hopscotch Air is providing input based on its experience as a regional air mobility operator, helping Archer evaluate potential technologies that may support its future air taxi plans.

Executives from Hopscotch Air, including members of its operations and flight teams, have been engaging with Archer to review existing operating models, test early concepts and share feedback on the practical needs of air mobility operators.

“We’re excited to be working with Archer Aviation on this effort,” said Andrew Schmertz, CEO of Hopscotch Air. “As an operator with deep experience in regional air mobility, we believe there is real value in testing ideas and sharing practical operating insight that could help inform how this market develops.”

About Hopscotch Air, Inc.

Hopscotch Air, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hopscotch Go Corporation, is a U.S. DOT- and FAA-licensed regional air mobility company providing on-demand transportation through a fleet of Cirrus SR22 aircraft. Founded in 2009, the company operates approximately 1,400 revenue legs annually throughout the Northeast and Canada.

Contact:

Andrew Schmertz

CEO

Hopscotch Go Corporation

andrew@flyhopscotch.com