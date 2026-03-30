Shawn Chang Appointed General Manager of ASUS North America

KEY POINTS

Shawn Chang appointed as General Manager of ASUS North America One PC Sales & Marketing team, bringing over 20 years of ASUS experience across global markets.

Chang brings a proven track record of driving business expansion and operational excellence across global sales, marketing, and product teams.

ASUS to accelerate B2B growth and AI PC adoption under Chang's leadership, delivering commercial solutions with the same innovation and quality that define its gaming and consumer segments.









FREMONT, Calif., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the appointment of Shawn Chang as the General Manager of its North America System Business Group. Chang, a veteran ASUS executive with more than two decades of experience across global markets, will now lead the business development and strategic growth initiatives across the United States and Canada.

Under Chang's leadership, ASUS North America will continue to accelerate its momentum across consumer, gaming, and commercial segments. The company remains committed to delivering the award-winning hardware and innovation that has made it a leader in consumer and gaming electronics and delivering the level of advanced security, durability and processing power needed for its commercial line of electronics.

"ASUS has world-class AI PC technology, a talented North American team, and momentum in key market segments. My mission is to build our commercial growth to match the success of our gaming and consumer markets,” said Shawn Chang. “Having led initiatives across multiple business units globally, I understand what it takes to scale effectively, and I am excited to shape the next chapter for ASUS in North America."

Chang brings extensive cross-functional experience to his new role, having held leadership positions across Sales, Marketing, and other business units throughout his ASUS career. Most recently, he served as Head of Go-to-Market for the Commercial Business Unit and Head of Global Sales and Marketing for the Phone Business Unit. His comprehensive knowledge of the global PC and technology industry, combined with strategic leadership in commercial and mobile segments, has consistently delivered business expansion and operational excellence across diverse markets.

With Chang's proven leadership, industry expertise, and comprehensive understanding of both consumer and enterprise markets, ASUS will continue to push the boundaries of innovation while delivering the reliability, security and performance that businesses demand. The company's commitment to R&D excellence, combined with its agile approach to market dynamics, ensures that ASUS gamers, consumers, and enterprise users, will continue to receive cutting-edge technology that enhances productivity, creativity, and competitive advantage in an increasingly digital world.

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d34fc34-5cb4-4f5e-83ca-1d56b64944db