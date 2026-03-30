Cuentas, Inc. Launches World Mobile Media Group, a Next-Generation Decentralized Media Platform Integrating Content, Connectivity, and Creator Ownership

New York City / Miami Beach, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN), a leading integrated communications, entertainment, and lifestyle platform company, today announced that its 51%-owned subsidiary, World Mobile Media Group (WMMG), is launching a next-generation decentralized media platform designed to transform how content is created, distributed, and monetized.

WMMG introduces a mobile-first, decentralized entertainment ecosystem that combines premium content, global distribution, and direct-to-consumer monetization. The platform will feature a curated mix of licensed and original programming, live streaming events, music performances, and creator-driven content—delivered through a highly interactive, community-powered experience.

Unlike traditional streaming platforms, WMMG is built to empower creators with ownership, transparency, and direct participation in revenue streams, while enabling audiences to engage more deeply with the content and talent they value.

A New Model for the Creator Economy

At the core of WMMG is a decentralized infrastructure that removes traditional barriers between creators and audiences. The platform enables:

- Direct-to-fan monetization, including pay-per-minute, pay-per-event, subscription, and ad-supported models

- Enhanced creator economics, allowing talent to retain greater control and participate in long-term value creation

- Global distribution without intermediaries, leveraging emerging digital technologies to reach audiences at scale

- Community-driven engagement, where fans play an active role in content discovery and participation

This model positions WMMG at the forefront of a rapidly evolving media landscape, where creator ownership and audience connectivity are redefining the economics of entertainment.

Powered by Integrated Connectivity

A key differentiator of WMMG is its integration with Cuentas’ mobile-first infrastructure. Through its affiliated telecommunications network, Cuentas delivers a seamless ecosystem that unifies:

- Connectivity (voice, data, and secure mobile services)

- Premium content and live entertainment

- Digital lifestyle and financial services

This vertically integrated approach enables WMMG to deliver high-quality streaming and interactive experiences directly to mobile users, particularly in high-growth global markets, while unlocking new monetization opportunities across both content and connectivity.

Leadership and Strategic Partnerships

WMMG is led by Chip Quigley, a veteran entertainment executive and CEO of World Mobile Media Group, whose extensive experience spans live events, television production, talent management, and global content development.

He is joined by Shalom Arik Maimon, CEO of Cuentas, Inc., a seasoned telecommunications executive driving innovation across Cuentas’ expanding digital ecosystem.

To accelerate growth, WMMG has entered into a strategic partnership with NUE Agency, led by Alex and Jesse Kirshbaum. The partnership will focus on talent partnerships, content acquisition, brand integrations, and global marketing.

Defining the Future of Media

The launch of WMMG represents a major milestone in Cuentas’ expansion into digital media and next-generation entertainment platforms. By combining decentralized technologies with owned distribution infrastructure, WMMG is uniquely positioned to redefine creator monetization, expand access to premium content globally, and build scalable, community-driven media ecosystems.

“WMMG represents the evolution of media, where creators, audiences, and platforms are aligned through ownership, access, and shared value,” said Chip Quigley, CEO of World Mobile Media Group.

Additional details regarding platform rollout, content partnerships, and market expansion will be announced in the coming months.

About Cuentas, Inc.

Cuentas, Inc. is an integrated communications, entertainment, and lifestyle platform company delivering a mobile-first consumer experience. Through proprietary technology and strategic partnerships, Cuentas combines telecommunications, premium content, and digital services into a unified ecosystem.

About World Mobile Media Group

World Mobile Media Group is a next-generation decentralized media platform focused on delivering premium content, live experiences, and creator-driven programming through a mobile-first ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Media & Investor Contact

Cuentas, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@cuentas.com

https://cuentas.com/