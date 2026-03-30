Family Heart Foundation Discusses the Hidden Heart Risk Impacting 1 in 5 People with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart disease is often linked to lifestyle factors like diet and exercise, but a lesser-known genetic risk impacts millions of people. According to experts, one in five people has high levels of Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a cholesterol-related condition that can significantly increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Recently, Dr. Ijeoma Isiadinso, Medical Director of the Emory Preventive Cardiology Program, and heart attack survivor and Family Heart Foundation Ambassador Chuck Lane, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to raise awareness for high Lp(a) and highlight the importance of getting screened.

Lp(a) is a particle that carries cholesterol in the blood. High Lp(a) can lead to inflammation, blood clotting, and plaque buildup in the arteries, making it a triple threat to cardiovascular health. People with high Lp(a) have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. A recent study by the Family Heart Foundation found that the higher the level of Lp(a) the greater the risk. Almost everyone is familiar with getting screened for high cholesterol, yet 95% of the population has never been screened for high Lp(a).

Chuck’s experience underscores the dangers of this hidden risk. Despite maintaining an active lifestyle and following a healthy diet, he experienced a major heart attack in October 2024 caused by a complete blockage in a main artery. Additional testing later revealed high Lp(a) levels, identifying a genetic risk factor that helped provide Chuck with answers.

New U.S. guidelines recommend that all adults have their Lp(a) levels checked, particularly if there is a family history of heart disease or stroke. A simple blood test can help identify risk early and inform conversations with clinicians.

By increasing education around high Lp(a), the Family Heart Foundation is helping individuals better understand their cardiovascular risk and take proactive steps toward prevention. For more information about high Lp(a) and to order a free at-home screening kit from the Family Heart Foundation, visit lpaaware.org.

About Dr. Ijeoma Isiadinso, MD, MPH, FACC

Dr. Isiadinso is a preventive cardiology expert at Emory Healthcare specializing in cardiovascular disease prevention and internal medicine. She is dedicated to educating patients and clinicians about hidden genetic risks like high Lipoprotein(a), which standard screenings often miss.

About Chuck Lane

Chuck is a heart attack survivor and Family Heart Foundation Ambassador who experienced a 100% arterial blockage in 2024 despite living a highly active and healthy lifestyle. After discovering his heart attack was caused by high Lp(a), he now advocates for early screening to help others understand their risks before a cardiovascular event occurs.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of the Family Heart Foundation

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a01154b8-ec57-4e2a-9fa0-825d6445bd7f