The Math That Gaming Made — Compendium (Book 15) to be Showcased at Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that Book 15 of The Math That Gaming Made — Compendium (Full-Color Edition) will be on display at the Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention (IGA), offering attendees an in-person look at the latest evolution in casino analytics scholarship.

Following its recent release, Book 15 is being featured at IGA as casino operators, executives, and industry professionals gather to explore the technologies and methodologies shaping the future of gaming. The Compendium reflects the industry’s transition into a fully data-driven operating environment, where analytics, artificial intelligence, and real-time decision-making are central to performance.

Authored by Andrew Cardno, Dr. Ralph Thomas, Dr. A.K. Singh, and Hanna McCall, the latest volume expands on more than two decades of applied research and real-world deployment in casino operations. The book provides a comprehensive, cross-functional framework connecting gaming floor operations, marketing, finance, and executive leadership through a shared analytical language.

“IGA is where ideas meet execution,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. “Having the Compendium on display here allows operators to engage with these concepts in a practical, tangible way — to see how a shared analytical language can connect the floor, marketing, and leadership in real time. It’s about turning insight into action, and there’s no better place to have that conversation than IGA.”

“IGA brings together the operators and innovators who are actively shaping the next phase of our industry,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. “Having Book 15 on display here allows attendees to engage directly with the frameworks and methodologies that are already driving measurable performance improvements across casino enterprises.”

The full-color edition enhances accessibility through updated visual frameworks, dashboards, and heatmaps designed to support faster and clearer decision-making. The Compendium also features an expanded 50-page glossary curated by industry veteran Buddy Frank, providing plain-English definitions that align teams across departments.

“Technology is transforming how tribal gaming organizations approach operations, marketing, and guest engagement,” said Buddy Frank, industry veteran and gaming technology advisor. “What stands out about QCI is their ability to turn complex operational data into practical tools that teams can actually use, and Book 15 reflects the kind of forward-thinking dialogue the industry needs right now.”

What Attendees Can Expect at IGA:

A firsthand look at the full-color Compendium format

Real-world use cases spanning slots, tables, marketing, and finance

Modern analytical frameworks aligned with today’s regulatory and operational realities

Practical tools for improving profitability, reinvestment strategy, and player engagement

The display at IGA (Booth #2735) reinforces the role of The Math That Gaming Made series as a foundational resource for the gaming industry, bridging theory and practice in an increasingly complex, data-driven environment.

Book 15 of The Math That Gaming Made — Compendium (Full-Color Edition) is now available to purchase on Amazon.

About The Math That Gaming Made Series

Since its debut in 2007, The Math That Gaming Made series has become one of the gaming industry’s most recognized bodies of applied analytics scholarship. Spanning foundational works and the ongoing Compendium series, the collection reflects more than two decades of research, innovation, and collaboration with casino operators worldwide.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.