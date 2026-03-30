Mitratech Sets the Standard for Risk Intelligence by Launching Its New GRC Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Division, today announces the launch of its Global GRC Platform . Designed to move beyond static, document-driven models, the next generation of GRC unifies risk data into a single, centralized point of intelligence.

Mitratech’s platform reveals hidden relationships among risks and delivers critical visibility as organizations navigate increasingly complex cyber threats, geopolitical shocks, and rapidly evolving regulations. Having renewed visibility and managing integrated risk intelligence is paramount.

"For too long, the GRC market has been defined by data volume rather than data value, leaving critical risk intelligence trapped in silos. A vendor security breach doesn't just create a cyber event — it simultaneously ripples into ESG compliance and continuity planning, and many organizations are missing that picture entirely," said Brent Cole, CEO of Mitratech, GRC Division. "We're not adding another dashboard. We're delivering a connected intelligence layer that transforms disparate data into boardroom-ready insight and helps teams understand the true, interconnected nature of modern risk."

The platform's standout feature is ARIES™, Mitratech’s agentic AI ecosystem built specifically for highly-regulated environments. Unlike standard chatbots, ARIES™ functions as a cross-platform intelligence layer that can:

Summarize and Synthesize: Instantly pull signals from across 11+ domains to answer complex executive queries.

Instantly pull signals from across 11+ domains to answer complex executive queries. Automate Defensibility: Execute routine compliance tasks with a "human-in-the-loop" design that satisfies auditors and regulators.

Execute routine compliance tasks with a "human-in-the-loop" design that satisfies auditors and regulators. Translate Complexity: Convert technical risk signals into financial and operational metrics that resonate in the boardroom.



Responsible Innovation: The Opt-In AI Architecture

To mitigate "black box" AI risks, Mitratech has pioneered an Opt-In AI architecture. This allows organizations to toggle AI capabilities at a functional level, ensuring they can harness the power of ARIES™ while maintaining strict control over data privacy and regulatory defensibility.

“For AI to be trusted in GRC, it needs to do three things: be accurate, show its reasoning, and give organisations complete control over where it operates,” added Manuel Reil, Mitratech’s GRC Division’s Chief Technology Officer & Chief AI Officer, “ARIES is built on structured, tested APIs — so when it draws on your GRC data, it's working from facts, not assumptions. Every response traces back to source data your team can verify. And every AI feature can be turned on or off at will.”

The Mitratech Global GRC Platform delivers native, best-in-class capabilities spanning the full breadth of modern governance — from Enterprise Risk Management and AI Governance to Cyber & IT Risk, Ethics and Whistleblowing, Policy Management, Operational Resilience, Third-Party Risk, and Compliance Training.

"The market is shifting from systems of record to systems of intelligence and systems of action, this is GRC Orchestration. Mitratech's Global GRC Platform is a significant milestone in that transition — preserving deep domain expertise across the full GRC lifecycle while connecting it through intelligence. Most platforms flatten complexity to achieve unity. Mitratech masters it."

— Michael Rasmussen, GRC 20/20 Research

Where other vendors stitch together point solutions, Mitratech's depth across every major GRC domain is ingrained, creating a strategic ecosystem that gives leaders the clarity, confidence, and control they need to stay ahead of risk rather than react to it.

For more information about Mitratech’s Global GRC Platform, visit https://mitratech.com/products/grc-platform/ .



Media Contact:

Courtney Whiting

courtney.whiting@mitratech.com

About Mitratech (GRC)

Mitratech is a global leader in AI-powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software. Our connected platform centralizes risk data, automates key GRC workflows, and strengthens oversight across frameworks and jurisdictions, helping organizations reduce risk, stay audit-ready, and respond confidently to change. Trusted by more than 8,300 organizations across 75 countries, Mitratech turns compliance from a burden into a strategic advantage.