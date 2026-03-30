eXp Realty Recognizes 2025’s Top Producers

The 4th Annual Top Producers list celebrates the company’s highest-performing agents and teams across the United States and Canada





BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced its 2025 Top Producers List, recognizing the highest-performing agents and teams across the United States and Canada based on sales volume and transaction sides.

The annual list celebrates the real estate professionals who are setting the pace for production, innovation, and client service across the eXp ecosystem. These leaders exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and collaborative culture that continue to define eXp Realty’s global community.

“At eXp Realty, our agents aren't just the heartbeat of the company, they are the architects of the entire industry’s future,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “This Top Producers List is personal for me. It represents the relentless grit of individuals and teams who refuse to settle for the status quo. In a year where the macro environment challenged everyone, these agents didn't just survive; they compressed time, learned by osmosis from the best in our tribe, and shattered the ceiling of what’s possible. Their success is a masterclass in what happens when you pair elite talent with the most agent-centric platform on the planet. I am incredibly proud to see them owning their future and leading our communities forward.”

The 2025 Top Producers List recognizes the top individual agents and teams based on production during the 2025 calendar year.

Highlights from the eXp 2025 Top Producers List

United States (Top 250)

Top Individual Agent by Sales Volume:

Daniel Koch, of Atlanta, GA, led the nation in individual sales volume closing $140,931,139.70 in 2025, a testament to his market command and commitment to excellence.

Top Individual Agent by Sides:

Leading the way in transaction count, Nitin Kumar of Round Rock, TX, earned the No. 1 spot with 219 closed transactions, showcasing his relentless dedication and operational efficiency.

Top Team by Sales Volume:

Whissel Beer Group, led by Kyle Whissel and Dan Beer in Poway, CA, secured the top spot for team volume with a staggering $703,730,847.00, demonstrating the power of high-performance teamwork and strategic growth.

Top Team by Sides:

With an unmatched 1,396 closed sides, the Align Team led by Brett H. Sikora in New Jersey set a new benchmark for team collaboration and market expertise in 2025.

Canada (Top 50)

Top Team by Sales Volume and Sides:

Once again, the Justin Havre Real Estate Team, led by Justin Havre in Calgary, Alberta, secured the top spot for both team volume with $538,959,741.20 and 949.45 sides, a testament to their enduring market dominance and commitment to excellence.

Top Individual Agent by Sales Volume:

Gary Geng of Vancouver, B.C. led Canada in individual sales volume with $83,266,995.24 in 2025, showcasing his expertise and elite standing in the British Columbia market.

Top Individual Agent by Sides:

Leading the way in transaction count, Shannon Runcie of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, ranked No. 1 nationally with 134.83 sides closed, a reflection of her dedication and client-focused approach.

Top Domestic Partnership by Sales Volume:

The First Tracks Real Estate Group, led by Philip & Alison Gadd in Fernie, British Columbia, earned the No. 1 spot for domestic partnership volume with $31,161,599.00 in closed sales, demonstrating the power of focused, high-performance collaboration.

Top Domestic Team by Sides:

Closing 95.25 units in 2025, Brooklynn and Rick Valcourt, ranked No. 1 nationally for transaction count, setting a high bar for domestic partnership productivity and market reach.

The full 2025 Top Producers List highlights the agents and teams whose production, leadership, and client service continue to shape the future of the real estate industry.

To view the complete list of winners, visit exprealty.com/topproducers.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/138b66bc-3d4c-4aeb-9274-5260e9e56685