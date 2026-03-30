SEGG Media Aligns Leadership to Drive Revenue Execution and Growth

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announced the appointments of Veloce executives Daniel Bailey as Chief Commercial Officer and Jack Clarke as Chief Strategy Officer, further strengthening our leadership team as SEGG Media moves forward in its strategic growth phase.

After completing the Veloce acquisition and materially increasing the Company’s revenue, these appointments have been made to further support SEGG Media’s 90-day plan focused on execution, integrating operations and teams, and monetizing new assets.

Operators with Proven Track Records

Daniel Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer, brings over a decade of experience in motorsport and global sports commercial strategy, having delivered $53+ million in commercial partnerships and revenue.

Mr. Bailey played a key role in scaling Veloce Media Group, including structuring the acquisition of Quadrant and securing a series of multi-million-pound funding rounds. His experience includes partnerships with global blue-chip brands and rights holders including Formula 1, VISA, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, E.ON, Tencent, Sotheby’s, and Deutsche Bank.

Previously, Mr. Bailey led commercial efforts at IMG Motorsports and co-founded MPA Creative, an award-winning PR, marketing, and events agency, where he remains an active Director. MPA was named 2026 Boutique Agency of the Year at the Race Media Awards.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Bailey will lead SEGG Media’s global monetization strategy, focused on revenue growth, partnerships, and value creation across the Company’s digital ecosystem.

Jack Clarke, Chief Strategy Officer, combines elite sporting experience with high-growth media entrepreneurship. A former professional racing driver with wins and podiums in FIA Formula 2, he transitioned into business in 2015.

After roles in a sports technology investment fund and IMG, Mr. Clarke co-founded Veloce Media Group, helping build one of the fastest-growing digital motorsport and gaming media platforms globally. He played a key role in scaling Veloce’s esports operations and growing its media network to over 600 million monthly views - shaping commercial and strategic direction from inception, and driving innovation across content, partnerships, and revenue models.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Clarke will focus on enterprise strategy, capital discipline, and integration execution to ensure acquisitions translate into scalable revenue and long-term shareholder value.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media, commented: “We are aligning leadership for execution to deliver the results expected of us by our shareholders. Dan and Jack are operators who have built, scaled, and monetized platforms globally.”

Robert Stubblefield, Chief Financial Officer and Interim President and CEO, added: “Dan and Jack bring a rare combination of strategic discipline and commercial firepower. Their experience in scaling Veloce and delivering real revenue growth directly aligns with our priorities. We believe this significantly strengthens our ability to execute and deliver value that is not yet reflected in the market.”

Positioned for Near-Term Revenue Expansion

SEGG Media’s current initiatives are expected to:

Expand revenue through maximizing the potential of high-growth digital and media assets

Accelerate monetization for Sports.com, Concerts.com, and TicketStub.com

Unlock operating efficiencies through integration and scale

Improve financial visibility as execution milestones for revenue growth are achieved

Disciplined Strategy, High-Impact Execution

SEGG Media continues to prioritize fiscal and operating discipline and high-return initiatives, focusing on:

Near-term revenue generation



Minimizing shareholder dilution

Clear, measurable achievement that results in creating shareholder value

About SEGG Media Corporation

Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital and experiential assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Through its expanding ecosystem of media, live experiences, gaming platforms, and creator-led content, the Company connects global audiences to the sports, events, and interactive entertainment they love. Focused on disciplined execution, ethical gaming, and scalable revenue generation, SEGG Media is building an integrated platform designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.