Crypto News: Pepeto Exchange Passes Final Testing While Cardano Price Prediction Targets $10 After Midnight Launch

Dubai, UAE, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just announced that its exchange passed final testing, and the crypto news response was instant. Every major crypto outlet is covering the presale, communities across Telegram, X, and Reddit are sharing it faster than the team can track, and $8.5 million in committed capital proves this is not just attention but real money moving in. The cardano price prediction also shifted this week after a Midnight deal that Hoskinson called one of the biggest in Cardano history, and a Bloomberg number that could reshape everything ADA holders expect from here.

This article breaks down what those catalysts mean, why the market is not bullish yet but the setup is forming, and why the wallets watching closest are entering Pepeto before the Binance listing closes the window.

Crypto News: Pepeto Final Testing Changes the Picture as the Cardano Price Prediction Gains Real Catalysts

The fact that Pepeto finished exchange testing under live volume conditions is what moved the crypto news conversation around this presale into a completely new space. And the timing lines up perfectly because the Cardano price prediction is now supported by catalysts that actually hold weight for the first time.

Midnight, Cardano's privacy focused sidechain, launched its mainnet and signed a deal with UK regulated Monument Bank to tokenize retail deposits on a public blockchain. Hoskinson called it "one of the largest deals we have ever done," targeting 250 million pounds initially with potential to attract billions. (The Crypto Basic})

The crypto news puts the Cardano price prediction at $3.25 for this year and $10 further out shows a project that is finally matching its words with action (Reuters). ADA moving from $0.24 to those levels would be a solid gain for anyone holding through the process. But the investors who keep outperforming in crypto understand one lesson: No large cap can offer what early entries do. And the early entry taking the spotlight this year is the Pepeto viral presale

Cardano was designed to address Ethereum's gas and speed issues. Pepeto's exchange already fixed gas by batching trades together and settling them through the protocol instead of routing each one through Ethereum where every transaction costs gas, so the fee gets absorbed at the protocol level and the trader pays zero.

This does not diminish Cardano. The point is the smartest portfolios this cycle hold ADA for the long play and Pepeto for the higher return only presale timing produces.

Pepeto Combines Real Exchange Tools With the Viral Demand That Powers the Biggest Returns in Bull Markets

The crypto news on exchange projects usually focuses on the tech, but Pepeto's real edge is something the crypto market has never seen before: A meme coin on presale with viral community energy and a working exchange inside the same token at the same time.



The market is red right now, and here is what most people are not thinking about clearly enough. Money sitting in large caps during a bull run doubles at best, maybe triples if everything goes right, and then it is over. That same money inside the Pepeto presale right now is targeting something completely different, because analysts covering the project are putting Pepe's all time high as the baseline target for Pepeto, which comes around 150x from the current Pepeto price, and the logic is simple: same cofounder is behind the project, same 420 trillion supply, same viral energy, except Pepeto carries a working exchange that Pepe never had.



The bull run is coming, every signal confirms it, and Cardano price prediction proves how large caps are only a safety option, rather than exponential growth investment. Pepeto will not list until the timing is right, which means every dollar in this presale is positioned to ride the full move from fear to rally while large cap holders watch their portfolios double at best.

Conclusion

The crypto news is shifting and the Cardano price prediction has real catalysts with Midnight live and Bloomberg at 70% on the ADA ETF. ADA earns a spot in any portfolio. But the returns that transform a portfolio in one cycle never came from waiting on a large cap recovery. They came from being inside the right project before the listing opened the door.

Pepeto is that project and smart money question is not whether Pepeto deserves attention, it is how much capital to allocate before the listing lands. The largest returns in crypto always go to the investors who seized their position correctly before the listing, because once the price goes public the entry that existed during the presale is gone and no amount of money can buy it back. Pepeto is the kind of entry that could define an entire portfolio for years to come.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a presale stage DeFi exchange token operating across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with zero fee execution, cross chain bridging, and AI contract verification. The protocol completed a full SolidProof audit, passed exchange stress testing, and raised $8.5 million in presale capital. Click to Visit Pepeto official Website for more details.



