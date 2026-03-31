Globality to Lead Agentic AI Workshop at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit

London, 31 March 2026 – Globality is hosting The State of Agentic AI in Procurement workshop at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit on 21 April 2026. The session explores how agentic AI is transforming procurement from reactive task management into autonomous, strategic decision-making.

The workshop will address a critical challenge facing procurement teams: despite increased technology adoption and data visibility, many organisations continue to struggle with slow cycle times, fragmented workflows and inconsistent compliance. The session demonstrates how agentic AI moves beyond traditional analytical tools to execute defined responsibilities, coordinate entire procurement lifecycles and enable intelligent orchestration across systems and teams.

Attendees gain practical insights into how agentic AI can drive efficiency, reduce risk and unlock strategic value within their procurement functions.

Transforming procurement through intelligent orchestration

Modern procurement spans intake, sourcing, contracting, supplier onboarding, risk management and purchase-to-pay. However, these systems often operate independently, creating friction at every stage. Reviews take days when they should take minutes, and compliance becomes reactive rather than preventative.

Agentic AI introduces a fundamental shift by taking on defined responsibilities. Rather than offering isolated suggestions, AI agents sense context, apply logic, execute specific actions and intelligently escalate exceptions only when required.

Bridging the gap between strategy and execution

Procurement leaders face an increasing gap between goals and execution, with teams experiencing delays from administrative workloads, fragmented data and slow sourcing processes. McKinsey & Company estimates that today's procurement functions use less than 20% of available data to support decision-making.

The workshop demonstrates how agentic AI enables procurement teams to operate with greater clarity, control and confidence. These autonomous systems execute structured work at scale, surface exceptions intelligently and ensure that governance and agility coexist.

Workshop details and registration

The State of Agentic AI in Procurement workshop takes place on 21 April 2026 at 10:30am ET at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit.

Interested attendees can register their interest here.

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About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities.

This global event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management.

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

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