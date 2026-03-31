MEXC Expands Ondo Tokenized Stock Offering with Three New Spot Pairs and Zero-Fee Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, will list the thirteenth batch of Ondo tokenized stock trading pairs on its spot market, as part of its ongoing collaboration with Ondo Finance . The latest additions will further expand MEXC's selection of tokenized U.S. stocks, enabling users to diversify their portfolios with popular traditional financial assets directly on the MEXC platform.

The three pairs — FLQLON/USDT , PPLTON/USDT , and URAON/USDT — are scheduled to list on March 31, 2026, at 12:00 UTC, and will be available to trade with zero fees for the first 30 days. Deposits will open alongside the listing, with withdrawals scheduled to begin on April 1, 2026, at 12:00 UTC.

Ondo Global Markets, launched by Ondo Finance, is a tokenization platform that brings traditional public securities onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi. Through this collaboration with Ondo Finance, MEXC users gain access to a growing selection of tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, enabling them to capture a wider range of market opportunities.

MEXC remains committed to expanding its listed assets in step with evolving market demand, giving users access to an increasingly diverse range of investment opportunities across both traditional and digital markets.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66769014-e179-4906-a57c-d7adb130554c