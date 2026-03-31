OTC Markets Group Includes Overnight Market Data In Per User & Broker-Dealer Enterprise Licensing

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for more than 12,000 U.S. and International securities, today announced that overnight market data from its MOON ATS and OTC Overnight feeds will be included in its main (daytime) broker-dealer enterprise and per user licensing, at no additional charge.

The move reflects a structural shift in how markets operate. Demand for around-the-clock trading has grown steadily, driven by global investors operating across time zones and a retail base that expects continuous access. This expanded offering delivers additional value to our broker-dealer enterprise license subscribers to support their daytime and overnight business.

“More and more investors are demanding NMS and OTC securities trading around the clock, and our streamlined data licensing now supports that new reality,” said Matt Fuchs, EVP, Head of Market Data at OTC Markets Group. “Broker-dealer subscribers get overnight coverage built into what they already have: greater value, reduced complexity, and a full picture of global trading activity. The market doesn't stop at 4PM. Our licensing shouldn't either.”

The Only Complete Overnight Market

MOON ATS and OTC Overnight together provide continuous market access across the full spectrum of U.S. and International traded securities: NMS and OTC.

The addition of this data alongside OTC Markets’ daytime data creates a comprehensive and unique dataset for market participants and investors, both institutional and retail.

What Changes

Broker-Dealer Enterprise license customers, current and prospective, can now receive MOON ATS and OTC Overnight data alongside daytime OTC equity data feeds. Unlimited customer display and non-display use cases are covered, with no reporting requirements.

Per User license customers, current and prospective, can also receive MOON ATS and OTC Overnight data alongside daytime OTC equity data. Subscribers accessing OTC Markets data via market data vendors or their retail broker should contact those providers directly to request entitlement and integration of the overnight feeds.

For broker-dealers operating outside the U.S. seeking standalone overnight data licensing, OTC Markets has simplified its structure to two options: a full depth Broker-Dealer license at $5,000 per month, and a full depth Non-Display license at $4,000 per month. One license covers both MOON ATS and OTC Overnight Level 1 and Level 2 data.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market, and Pink Limited™ Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS® are each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Phone: (212) 896-4428

Email: media@otcmarkets.com