Tim Foley Joins Deep Origin as Chief Commercial Officer

Veteran life sciences dealmaker to lead commercial strategy, partnerships and asset monetization for AI-driven drug discovery platform

Hire signals commercial expansion as company prepares to launch AI + physics-enabled SaaS suite for drug design and discovery

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Origin, the computational drug discovery company replacing guesswork with prediction in small molecule drug development, today announced that Tim Foley has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

Foley will lead Deep Origin's commercial strategy across the company's three business pillars: platform partnerships with pharma and biotech, proprietary asset development and monetization, and commercialization of its biology prediction capabilities built on the company's ARPA-H CATALYST contract to develop models that replace animal testing in drug development.

“Tim's track record building partnerships across large pharma, emerging biotech and AI-driven platforms makes him exactly the kind of leader we need as we scale,” said Michael Antonov, Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Origin. “His perspective on how companies structure and execute deals will be invaluable.”

This appointment follows the recent promotion of Natalie Ma, PhD, to Chief Business Officer. The growth of the Deep Origin leadership team reflects the company’s momentum as it expands its suite of computational drug discovery tools and establishes new strategic partnerships within the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

“Deep Origin is the platform I've been looking for my entire career,” said Foley. “The combination of atomistic physics with AI/ML is genuinely differentiated, and I'm here to turn that scientific edge into partnerships and revenue.”

Foley is the founder of Scout Life Sciences and a former business development leader at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Astellas Pharma, where he played key roles in over $16B in strategic transactions spanning oncology, immunology, and specialty therapeutics. Through Scout, he has guided a portfolio of TechBio and drug development companies through commercial strategy, partnering and fundraising, contributing to $635M in portfolio exits.

Foley began his career at Accenture before moving into pharmaceuticals. He holds an M.B.A. in Applied Economics and Strategy from DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business.

About Deep Origin

Deep Origin is a computational drug discovery company developing a software suite that provides robust molecular design tools and predictive preclinical models that help researchers and partners maximize the chances of clinical success. Co-founded by Michael Antonov, co-founder of Oculus, and Dr. Garegin Papoian, PhD, a computational chemist whose BiosimAI team brought decades of expertise in physics-based molecular simulation, the company builds tools grounded in physics and enhanced by AI that optimize key steps in drug discovery from hit finding through preclinical development. Deep Origin is an ARPA-H CATALYST contract holder. Learn more at www.deeporigin.com .

Contact: Dan Boyle

dan@orangefiery.com | (818) 209-1692