Photronics Receives Advanced Mask Writer, Expanding AMOLED Leadership

BROOKFIELD, Conn., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, has taken delivery of the most advanced mask writer for the FPD market at its facility in Korea. Installation of the tool is planned during Fiscal Q2 2026.

“We are excited that we will be the first company to install this mask writer, which enables Photronics to deliver the most advanced AMOLED photomasks, including G8.6 mask sizes,” said Chairman and CEO George Macricostas. “The mask writer will improve the quality and capabilities of developing leading edge masks. This milestone further expands our technological leadership in the display market.”

The installation of the mask writer further differentiates Photronics’ manufacturing capabilities for display photomasks as it improves mask writing stability and accuracy while enhancing resolution.

“The tool enables the production of the most technologically advanced display photomasks by delivering exceptional accuracy and throughput without compromising writing speed,” said HK Park, General Manager FPD. “Delivering these high-end masks helps our customers create displays with more advanced features such as enhanced resolution, brightness and refresh rates.”

As demand for next-generation AMOLED and IT OLED displays continues to accelerate, Photronics remains committed to investing in the technologies and capabilities that keep its customers at the forefront of innovation. This latest installation reinforces the company’s long-term strategy of delivering industry leading photomask solutions to the global display market.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

tmoreau@photronics.com