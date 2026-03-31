Frontline Education Launches New Recruiting & Hiring System to Fix Hiring Breakdowns and Help Districts Fill Roles Faster

Wayne, Pa., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for K–12 school districts, today announced the launch of its new Recruiting & Hiring system, designed to eliminate breakdowns between recruiting, hiring and onboarding so districts can fill roles faster and keep candidates moving through the process.

As districts face increasing hiring pressure and competition for educators, hiring often breaks down between steps. Candidates drop off, teams lose visibility, and hiring stalls as districts move from recruiting to onboarding – often requiring duplicate work and manual handoffs.

Frontline’s new system connects each stage of hiring into a single, continuous workflow, allowing districts to maintain momentum from initial application through onboarding readiness – without restarting work or losing candidates along the way.

Built on Frontline’s platform, the system connects people, workflows, and data across schools, so every team follows a consistent hiring process without delays or manual coordination.

Key outcomes include:

Expand access to qualified educators through a native connection to K12JobSpot’s national K–12 talent network.

Increase completed applications and reduce candidate drop-off.

Enable faster, more confident hiring decisions with clear visibility into candidate progress.

Maintain momentum from candidate selection through onboarding without duplicate work or manual handoffs.

Joel Sackett, Chief Product Officer at Frontline Education, said the built-from-scratch system is an important step in the company’s broader platform strategy.

“Districts don’t have a hiring problem—they have a breakdown problem,” Sackett said. “Progress gets lost between steps, and teams are forced to redo work. We connect those steps into a single process so teams don’t have to start over or chase down information. This launch also reflects the direction we’re moving as a company, toward a more connected Frontline platform that brings together our People, Student and Business solutions. When everything works better together, districts can operate more efficiently and better support their schools.”

The launch also reflects a broader period of investment and expansion at Frontline as the company continues to strengthen its technology platform and prioritize customer engagement.

Matt Strazza, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Education, said the company has been making significant investments to better support school districts as they navigate increasing operational complexity.

“We’re seeing a renaissance at Frontline,” Strazza said. “Over the past year, we’ve attracted top-tier talent, expanded our customer success organization so districts have direct access to dedicated client value partners, and invested tens of millions of dollars in product innovation across our platform. We’re advancing our AI strategy, accelerating implementations and time to value, and strengthening the support districts rely on. These investments are focused on delivering more connected solutions that reduce administrative burden and help school leaders be better prepared for the work ahead.”

To learn more about the new Recruiting & Hiring visit here.

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About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas — Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics — helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We’re proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.

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