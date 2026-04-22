Frontline Education Accelerates AI Innovation Across K-12 with New Advisory Council and Strategic Partnership

Wayne, Pa., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for K-12, today announced a series of advancements that accelerate its AI innovation across K-12—building momentum in how the company is applying AI to support school systems in the work ahead.

Through the launch of its AI K-12 Advisory Council, a new partnership with AI for Education, and the continued expansion of AI-powered capabilities across its platform, Frontline is helping districts operate more efficiently, support their people, and prepare for a rapidly evolving future.

“AI is quickly becoming foundational to how school systems operate and how educators are supported,” said Matt Strazza, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Education. “Frontline is investing to lead in this space, ensuring our customers can adopt AI in ways that are intentional, trusted, and ultimately focused on improving outcomes for students.”

Introducing the AI K-12 Advisory Council

Frontline has launched its AI K-12 Advisory Council, bringing together a broad mix of district leaders from across the country spanning superintendents, HR, special education, IT, and operations.

These leaders are actively shaping how AI is introduced and applied within their districts, bringing forward both opportunity and challenge.

The council’s mission is to:

Ground Frontline’s AI innovation in real district needs

Provide input into product development and high-impact use cases

Share insights on implementation and adoption

Help define responsible, effective AI use in K-12

Early discussions reflect both urgency and optimism:

“We’re preparing students for jobs that don’t even exist yet—and AI has to be part of how we think about that future,” shared one council member.

“AI will become the way the work gets done,” added another.

More information and member bios can be found here.

Partnering with AI for Education

Frontline also announced a partnership with AI for Education, a leading organization focused on helping educators apply AI in practical, responsible ways through evidence-based frameworks, training, and resources.

Through this collaboration, Frontline will make practical GenAI literacy content from AI for Education, grounded in classroom experience and current research, available through its Professional Growth solutions, supporting learning that can be implemented, tracked, and embedded into everyday practice.

Together, the organizations aim to ensure AI is not only innovative, but actionable—equipping districts with the tools and confidence to apply it effectively.

Accelerating AI Across the Frontline Platform

Frontline continues to expand AI-powered capabilities across its product suite to help districts move faster, reduce administrative effort, and improve the consistency and quality of critical decisions. Recent and upcoming innovations include:

IEP Goal Writer (Available Now): Helps special education teams create high-quality, standards-aligned draft goals more efficiently, reducing documentation time while supporting consistency and compliance.

R&H Resume Parser (Coming Soon): Helps hiring teams move from application review to candidate evaluation faster by turning unstructured resumes into organized, actionable candidate information.

School Health Management AI Capabilities (In Development): Helps school health teams quickly understand patterns and activity across the health office, improving visibility and enabling more informed follow-up.

Employee Evaluation Management (EEM) AI Advancements (In Development): Helps district leaders and school administrators drive more consistent, actionable evaluations with AI-supported insights.

These capabilities are designed to fit into existing district workflows, helping customers realize value faster without introducing unnecessary complexity. As Frontline continues to expand AI across the platform, the focus remains the same: delivering practical innovation that helps school systems operate more effectively, support staff more consistently, and improve outcomes for students.

####

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas — Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics — helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We’re proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.