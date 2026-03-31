RedCloud To Establish AI R&D Hub in Türkiye to Advance R.A.I.D. Into Enterprise Deployment

London, UK , March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company"), the technology company building AI infrastructure for global trade today announced the intent to establish a dedicated AI research and development hub at ITU Teknokent in Istanbul, one of the region’s most prestigious technology ecosystems.

The hub will focus on data science and engineering to deliver advanced offerings, such as the R.A.I.D. (Realtime AI for Distribution) engine, moving from validated capability into enterprise-grade deployment, supporting early adopter customers and accelerating integration into the Company’s RedAI platform, initially in Türkiye and subsequently across international markets.

This marks a deliberate shift from model validation to planned productization, building the engineering capability required to operationalise real-time decision intelligence across complex FMCG trade environments.

From tested intelligence to operational infrastructure

R.A.I.D. has been tested across millions of FMCG transactions, demonstrating recommendation performance above industry benchmarks and establishing a new model for decision-making in high-frequency, fragmented trade environments. The R.A.I.D. engine will be commercialized within the RedAI platform later this year and exist within the intelligence layer embedded in RedAI trading networks.

The focus now moves to intended deployment at scale.

The Türkiye R&D hub will serve as a core engineering centre for:

Translating R.A.I.D. into enterprise-ready workflows

Integrating intelligence into live distribution and trading environments

Supporting early adopter enterprise customers

Expanding RedAI’s capability across demand, pricing, inventory and credit decisioning

This approach reflects a broader shift in global trade systems, from software that supports decisions to infrastructure that executes them.

Why Türkiye

Türkiye sits at the intersection of Europe, the Middle East and Asia, which RedCloud believes makes it one of the most strategically important FMCG trade corridors globally.

Its combination of large-scale domestic demand advanced manufacturing capacity and highly fragmented retail and distribution networks, creates both significant opportunity and structural inefficiency. These are precisely the conditions where real-time intelligence has the greatest impact. Locating the R&D hub within ITU Teknokent places RedCloud inside a high-density ecosystem of engineering talent, academic research and deep technology capability.

Justin Floyd, Founder and CEO of RedCloud Holdings plc, said: “Legacy enterprise systems were built to record decisions. They were never designed to make them. R.A.I.D. changes that. What we are building is infrastructure where millions of trade decisions are executed continuously, in real time, across fragmented global networks.

Establishing our R&D base at ITU Teknokent is a deliberate move. This is about putting world-class engineering capability at the centre of one of the most strategically important trade corridors globally. We are moving from proving the model to industrialising it.”

Mehmet Bostan, joint venture partner founding CEO of RedCloud Türkiye added: “Türkiye operates at the crossroads of global FMCG trade, however much of the regional trade still runs on fragmented systems and delayed decision-making. The constraint has never been access to data. It is the ability to act on quality data, in real time.

Building engineering capability locally allows us to develop and deploy solutions in the context of a market that reflects the complexity of global trade itself. That is what makes Türkiye the right place to do this.”

Scaling the intelligence layer of global trade

With the establishment of the Türkiye R&D hub, RedCloud continues to accelerate its broader strategy to build and deploy intelligent infrastructure across global FMCG markets. This expansion follows the previously announced $50 million infrastructure licence agreement with Pro Raba in Türkiye.

As geopolitical volatility, supply chain fragmentation and demand variability continue to increase, the ability to execute decisions in real time, not retrospectively, is becoming foundational to trade performance. RedCloud’s platform is designed to serve as that intelligence layer.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its initial public offering on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “RCT”. For more information about RedCloud and its platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future financial performance, growth, business strategies, market opportunities, and operational outlook, RedCloud’s ability to develop the R.A.I.D. engine in collaboration with ITU Teknokent and operationalise real-time decision intelligence across complex FMCG trade environments , the ability to successfully integrate the R.A.I.D. engine into its platform, the continued accuracy of the R.A.I.D. engine’s recommendations to users of RedCloud’s platform and expectations regarding the R.A.I.D. engine’s ability to maintain performance levels exceeding industry benchmarks of accuracy for ranking systems. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the completion of the Company’s year-end financial closing procedures, the preparation and audit of the Company’s financial statements, potential adjustments to preliminary results, changes in economic, market, or industry conditions, customer demand, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launches, the ability to expand across operational markets, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, and whether RedCloud’s upcoming product release meets customer expectations leading to broad adoption. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other periodic reports and documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The preliminary financial information included in this press release is unaudited, subject to change, and may differ from final results to be reflected in the Company’s audited financial statements. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Contacts:

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