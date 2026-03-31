Data Storage Corporation Postpones 2025 Fiscal Year Conference Call

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), today announced that it has postponed its fiscal year 2025 investor conference call in order to allow additional time to complete its year-end audit, due to the complexity of several significant transactions occurring during fiscal year 2025, including the sale of its CloudFirst subsidiary, the classification and settlement of the majority of the outstanding warrants, and the completion of a tender offer. The Company will announce a new date and time for the conference call to report its fiscal year 2025 results as soon as practicable.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), through its subsidiary today, Nexxis, Inc., provides Voice over Internet Protocol (“VoIP”)/Unified Communications and dedicated internet connectivity as part of DTST’s one-stop solution set. In the future, DTST plans to invest in and support businesses, including, but not limited to, GPU Infrastructure, AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications. The Company’s mission is to build sustainable, recurring revenue streams while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.