VyOS Networks Sets a New Standard for High-Performance, Automated, and Sovereign Networking with VyOS 1.5 LTS

POWAY, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced the general availability of VyOS 1.5 LTS , the latest Long Term Support release of its universal networking platform built on GNU/Linux. VyOS 1.5 LTS is designed for service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure teams that need a single, consistent network operating system with enterprise-grade capabilities across physical, virtualized, cloud, and edge environments, without vendor lock-in.

Modern networks are now split across environments by default, and operators are expected to deliver higher throughput, predictable latency, and strict change control while reducing operational drag. VyOS 1.5 LTS addresses this reality with a unified configuration and operational model across deployment types, a transactional CLI with commit and rollback safety, built-in configuration versioning for audit-ready change control, and automation-first integration that makes networking part of the delivery pipeline rather than a manual bottleneck.

What’s in VyOS 1.5 LTS

Universal deployment: One OS and workflow across bare metal, hypervisors, cloud, and edge.

One OS and workflow across bare metal, hypervisors, cloud, and edge. Incremental VPP acceleration: Mix Linux kernel and VPP dataplane interfaces to apply deterministic performance only where needed.

Mix Linux kernel and VPP dataplane interfaces to apply deterministic performance only where needed. Automation-first operations: Integrates with Terraform, Ansible, cloud-init,, APIs, and scripting for repeatable changes at scale.

Integrates with Terraform, Ansible, cloud-init,, APIs, and scripting for repeatable changes at scale. Transactional change control: Commit/rollback and configuration versioning for safer operations and faster recovery.

Commit/rollback and configuration versioning for safer operations and faster recovery. Observability integrations: Supports common telemetry and monitoring approaches, including Prometheus, SNMP, and Syslog.

Supports common telemetry and monitoring approaches, including Prometheus, SNMP, and Syslog. Production network services: Broad support for routing, tunneling, NAT, QoS, and HA patterns across multiple roles and deployments.

“VyOS 1.5 LTS is built for teams that want performance without losing operational control,” said Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks. “Whether you run on commodity hardware, hypervisors, cloud, or edge, this release gives you one consistent network OS with audit-ready change control, automation-first workflows, and the option to accelerate packet forwarding with VPP where deterministic performance matters most.”

VyOS 1.5 LTS is available in multiple formats for production deployments across on-premises, virtualized, and cloud environments.

It is provided as a bootable ISO for bare-metal and custom installations, as well as prebuilt virtual machine images for all major hypervisors, including VMware ESXi, KVM, XCP-ng, Proxmox VE, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV.

In addition, VyOS offers officially maintained cloud images and marketplace listings for AWS , Microsoft Azure , Google Cloud , Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) , Exoscale , and Equinix Network Edge , enabling fast and consistent deployments in public and edge cloud environments.

For more information and evaluation options, contact sales at sales@vyos.io

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open-source networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in. Your network, your rules: adaptable, transparent, and future-proof by design, VyOS empowers you to operate with operational simplicity, high performance, continuous innovation, and cost-sustainable scalability.