VyOS Networks Enables TextNow to Scale Partner VPN Connectivity with Greater Flexibility and Control

POWAY, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced a new customer success story featuring TextNow, a pioneer in free wireless service and mobile app-based communication, and how the company uses VyOS to support secure, scalable connectivity across its messaging partner ecosystem.

TextNow relies on stable VPN interconnects with a wide range of messaging partners. As partner requirements became more varied, the team needed a more flexible way to manage IPsec VPN tunnels, NAT, and failover workflows without being constrained by proprietary hardware.

TextNow selected VyOS for its open-source flexibility, strong support for IPsec VPN and NAT, and ability to support custom scripting for operational needs. With VyOS, the team built a more adaptable partner connectivity layer that supports repeatable onboarding while allowing partner-specific adjustments where needed.

To streamline operations, TextNow extended VyOS with custom scripts to manage VPN lifecycle tasks, support failover workflows, and improve consistency across partner deployments. This gave the team a more transparent and operator-friendly model for handling connectivity at scale.

Key outcomes from the deployment include:

Improved flexibility in meeting partner-specific connectivity requirements

More resilient VPN operations through custom scripting and failover logic

Reduced dependence on vendor limitations for troubleshooting and customization





“TextNow is a strong example of what modern infrastructure teams need from their network platform: flexibility, transparency, and the freedom to adapt as requirements evolve,” said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks.

“VyOS’s open-source nature allows us to use custom scripts for VPN management, overcoming the rigidity of other providers,” said Scott Krzyzowski, Sr. Site Reliability Engineer at TextNow. “I have recommended it to colleagues due to its flexibility and growing feature set.”

For more information about VyOS for secure partner interconnects and available evaluation options, contact us at sales@vyos.io

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open-source networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in. Your network, your rules: adaptable, transparent, and future-proof by design, VyOS empowers you to operate with operational simplicity, high performance, continuous innovation, and cost-sustainable scalability.